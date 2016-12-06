Sponsored Post: Loupe, New York Times, ScaleArc, Aerospike, Scalyr, Gusto, VividCortex, MemSQL, InMemory.Net, Zohocorp
Who's Hiring?
- The New York Times is looking for a Software Engineer for its Delivery/Site Reliability Engineering team. You will also be a part of a team responsible for building the tools that ensure that the various systems at The New York Times continue to operate in a reliable and efficient manner. Some of the tech we use: Go, Ruby, Bash, AWS, GCP, Terraform, Packer, Docker, Kubernetes, Vault, Consul, Jenkins, Drone. Please send resumes to: technicaljobs@nytimes.com
- IT Security Engineering. At Gusto we are on a mission to create a world where work empowers a better life. As Gusto's IT Security Engineer you'll shape the future of IT security and compliance. We're looking for a strong IT technical lead to manage security audits and write and implement controls. You'll also focus on our employee, network, and endpoint posture. As Gusto's first IT Security Engineer, you will be able to build the security organization with direct impact to protecting PII and ePHI. Read more and apply here.
Fun and Informative Events
- Your event here!
Cool Products and Services
- A note for .NET developers: You know the pain of troubleshooting errors with limited time, limited information, and limited tools. Log management, exception tracking, and monitoring solutions can help, but many of them treat the .NET platform as an afterthought. You should learn about Loupe...Loupe is a .NET logging and monitoring solution made for the .NET platform from day one. It helps you find and fix problems fast by tracking performance metrics, capturing errors in your .NET software, identifying which errors are causing the greatest impact, and pinpointing root causes. Learn more and try it free today.
- ScaleArc's database load balancing software empowers you to “upgrade your apps” to consumer grade – the never down, always fast experience you get on Google or Amazon. Plus you need the ability to scale easily and anywhere. Find out how ScaleArc has helped companies like yours save thousands, even millions of dollars and valuable resources by eliminating downtime and avoiding app changes to scale.
- Scalyr is a lightning-fast log management and operational data platform. It's a tool (actually, multiple tools) that your entire team will love. Get visibility into your production issues without juggling multiple tabs and different services -- all of your logs, server metrics and alerts are in your browser and at your fingertips. . Loved and used by teams at Codecademy, ReturnPath, Grab, and InsideSales. Learn more today or see why Scalyr is a great alternative to Splunk.
- InMemory.Net provides a Dot Net native in memory database for analysing large amounts of data. It runs natively on .Net, and provides a native .Net, COM & ODBC apis for integration. It also has an easy to use language for importing data, and supports standard SQL for querying data. http://InMemory.Net
- VividCortex measures your database servers’ work (queries), not just global counters. If you’re not monitoring query performance at a deep level, you’re missing opportunities to boost availability, turbocharge performance, ship better code faster, and ultimately delight more customers. VividCortex is a next-generation SaaS platform that helps you find and eliminate database performance problems at scale.
- MemSQL provides a distributed in-memory database for high value data. It's designed to handle extreme data ingest and store the data for real-time, streaming and historical analysis using SQL. MemSQL also cost effectively supports both application and ad-hoc queries concurrently across all data. Start a free 30 day trial here: http://www.memsql.com/
- ManageEngine Applications Manager : Monitor physical, virtual and Cloud Applications.
- www.site24x7.com : Monitor End User Experience from a global monitoring network.
If any of these items interest you there's a full description of each sponsor below...
The Solution to Your Operational Diagnostics Woes
Scalyr gives you instant visibility of your production systems, helping you turn chaotic logs and system metrics into actionable data at interactive speeds. Don't be limited by the slow and narrow capabilities of traditional log monitoring tools. View and analyze all your logs and system metrics from multiple sources in one place. Get enterprise-grade functionality with sane pricing and insane performance. Learn more today.
VividCortex Gives You Database Superpowers
Database monitoring is hard, but VividCortex makes it easy. Modern apps run complex queries at large scales across distributed, diverse types of databases (e.g. document, relational, key-value). The “data tier” that these become is tremendously difficult to observe and measure as a whole. The result? Nobody knows exactly what’s happening across all those servers.
VividCortex lets you handle this complexity like a superhero. With VividCortex, you're able to inspect all databases and their workloads together from a bird's eye view, spotting problems and zooming down to individual queries and 1-second-resolution metrics in just two mouse clicks. With VividCortex, you gain a superset of system-monitoring tools that use only global metrics (such as status counters), offering deep, multi-dimensional slice-and-dice visibility into queries, I/O, and CPU, plus other key measurements of your system's work. VividCortex is smart, opinionated, and understands databases deeply, too: it knows about queries, EXPLAIN plans, SQL bugs, typical query performance, and more. It empowers you to find and solve problems that you can't even see with other types of monitoring systems, because they don’t measure what matters to the database.
Best of all, VividCortex isn’t just a DBA tool. Unlike traditional monitoring tools, VividCortex eliminates the walls between development and production -- anybody can benefit from VividCortex and be a superhero. With powerful tools like time-over-time comparison, developers gain immediate production visibility into databases with no need for access to the production servers. Our customers vouch for it: Problems are solved faster and they're solved before they ever reach production. As a bonus, DBAs no longer become the bottleneck for things like code reviews and troubleshooting in the database.
Site Reliability Engineer, NYT Beta
The New York Times is looking for a Software Engineer for its Delivery/Site Reliability Engineering team.
About the Team
The primary goal of the Delivery/Site Reliability Engineering team is to build and maintain tools that other developers and software engineers use in agile product development and delivery, such as monitoring, configuration management and deployment tools. Product engineering teams should be able to concentrate on new features, without worrying how these features are deployed from development into production.
Role Description
As a member of the Delivery/Site Reliability Engineering team, your day-to-day job would include evaluating the current development practices, procedures and tooling, and evolving them to be more efficient. You will also be a part of a team responsible for building the tools that ensure that the various systems at The New York Times continue to operate in a reliable and efficient manner.
Responsibilities
- Work within various areas of focus (e.g. monitoring, secrets management, deployment pipeline, containerization, etc.) and research, strategize, and propose solutions that meet requirements, reduces friction for product engineers, and consolidates existing solutions.
- Drive adoption and onboard teams to Delivery Engineering tooling and solutions.
- Contribute to designing, implementing, and maintaining team tooling.
- Work closely with engineering teams to learn about needs, current process and to promote best practices
- Migrate application stacks to cloud infrastructure
Required Experience
- Solid programming and troubleshooting skills. You may be called upon to help with systems written in Go, Python, Java, Scala, Php, Ruby amongst many other programming languages. We don’t expect you to know everything but we expect you to learn quickly.
- A good understanding of databases. Both relational and otherwise.
- Experience working with configuration management tools such as Puppet/Chef/Ansible Strong grasp of multi-tier application architecture & concepts of networking, load balancing, monitoring and *nix OS
- A passion towards automating things. We love repeatable processes and know that humans are prone to error. We’d like to automate deployments, monitoring releases and even brewing our coffee.
- An understanding of the 12 Factor App. It is one of our goals to move our systems in this direction.
- A high degree of interest in Linux containers and smart clustering solutions like Kubernetes/Mesos/fleet etc.
- A bias towards helping people. Many teams will rely upon you for help to build their systems.
- A high degree of empathy for existing solutions and issues. The New York Times is quite modern in many ways but is also prone to having issues that a 165 year old organization may have - including legacy systems and processes. There are many things to fix.
Some of the tech we use
Go, Ruby, Bash, AWS, GCP, Terraform, Packer, Docker, Kubernetes, Vault, Consul, Jenkins, Drone
Please send resumes to: technicaljobs@nytimes.com
If you are interested in a sponsored post for an event, job, or product, please contact us for more information.
Reader Comments