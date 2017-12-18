Monday, December 18, 2017 at 8:56AM

“Todd, can you explain ‘The Cloud’? What is it?” I was asked this question at lunch by Joe, a fellow tour member on a recent trip Linda (my wife) and I took to France.

It was not a question I was expecting on vacation, but with many years of experience as a programmer, a lot of it spent in cloud computing, it’s a question I should have been able to knock out of the park.

Except I didn’t. My answer stank. I hemmed and hawed. I stuttered and sputtered. I could tell that nothing I said was making any sense. I gave a horrible answer, and it has haunted me ever since.

While talking, I noticed a lot of other people at the table were interested in my answer as well. It seemed a lot of smart people were confused about the cloud.

When I got back home I did a lot of research. I was trying to redeem myself by finding the perfect book to recommend. I couldn't find one! So I decided to write Explain the Cloud Like I'm 10. It's the answer I wish I'd given Joe in France.

Here's what I came up with:

What Does the Cloud Look Like?

Why is it called a ‘cloud’ anyway?

If You Use Online Banking You Already Understand The Cloud

What is the Cloud?

What is a Service?

What is a Cloud Service?

Facebook Messenger is a Cloud Service. How does it Work?

What isn’t a Cloud Service?

What does Stuff Mean?

What does Stored in the Cloud Mean?

What is a Device?

What is a Program or App?

What is the Internet?

What is a Datacenter?

What is Cloud Computing?

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Cloud Services

Kindle: Amazon’s Cloud Service for Reading Ebooks

iCloud: Apple’s Cloud Service for Syncing Data

Google Maps: A Cloud Service for Navigation

Cloud DVR: TV in the Cloud

Netflix: What Happens When You Press Play?

Fighting the Ecosystem Wars in the Proactive Cloud

Does stormy weather affect cloud computing?

If I say Something is in the cloud, do you know what it means?

Beginners will find the cloud explained from the beginning. Little prior knowledge is assumed. I use lots of pictures, lots of examples, and many somewhat questionable analogies. We build our way up to understanding the cloud idea by idea.

At the end, we'll use what we've learned to understand the inner-workings of Kindle, iCloud, Google Maps, Nest, and Cloud DVRs. You will understand the cloud and what it means for something to be in the cloud.

I also think even intermediate level people will learn something. I cover a lot. You can read an example chapter at Netflix: What Happens When You Press Play?

If you are someone or know someone who could use a good book on the cloud, then I'd appreciate giving Explain the Cloud Like I'm 10 a try. And please write a review. That would really help.

Thanks!