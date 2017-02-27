Business Case for Serverless
You can’t pick a technical direction without considering the business implications. Mat Ellis, Founder/CEO of Cloudability, in a recent CloudCast episode, makes the business case for Serverless. The argument goes something like:
-
Enterprises know they can’t run services cheaper than Amazon. Even if the cost is 2x the extra agility of the cloud is often worth the multiple.
-
So enterprises are moving to the cloud.
-
Moving to the cloud is a move to services. How do you build services now? Using Serverless.
-
With services businesses use a familiar cost per unit billing model, they can think of paying for services as a cost per database query, cost per terabyte of data, and so on.
-
Since employees are no longer managing boxes and infrastructure they can now focus entirely on business goals.
-
There’s now an opportunity to change business models. Serverless will make new businesses economically viable because they can do things they could never do before based on price and capabilities.
-
Serverless makes it faster to iterate and deploy new code which makes it faster to find a proper product/market fit.
-
Smaller teams with smaller budgets with smaller revenues can do things now that only big companies could do before. Serverless attempts to industrialise developer impact.
-
Consider WhatsApp, which sold to Facebook for $1.9 billion with only 55 employees. If we’re going to see the first single employee billion user multi-billion dollar valuation startup it will likely be built on Serverless.
