Adcash - 1 Trillion HTTP Requests Per Month

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8:56AM

This is a guest post by Arnaud Granal, CTO at Adcash.

Adcash is a worldwide advertising platform. It belongs to a category called DSP (demand-side platform). A DSP is a platform where anyone can buy traffic from many different adnetworks.

The advertising ecosystem is very fragmented behind the two leaders (Google and Facebook) and DSPs help to solve this fragmentation problem.

If you want to run a campaign across 50 adnetworks, then you can imagine the hassle to do it on each adnetwork (different targetings, minimum to spend, quality issues, etc). What we do, is consolidate the ad inventory of the internet in one place and expose it through a self-service unified interface.

We are a technology provider; if you want to buy native advertisement, if you want to buy popups, if you want to buy banners, then it is your choice. The platform is free to use, we take a % on the success.

A platform like Adcash has to run on a very lean budget, you do not earn big money, you get micro-cents per transaction. It is not unusual to earn less than 0.0001 USD per impression.

Oh, by the way, we have 100 ms to take a decision.

In Numbers Over 1 trillion (1 000 000 000 000+) HTTP requests per month

1 PB Hadoop cluster

500,000 rq/second

1500 servers Our tech stack evolved a lot during the time, we try to keep our architecture modern. One internal joke is that our stack is not just cutting-edge but bleeding-edge. Eventually, with time, what was bleeding-edge yesterday is now simply modern or disappeared from our stack (like Gearman). When we started using Redis or even nginx, there was clear lack of consensus. The same for databases like Druid or TokuDB (an alternative storage engine for MySQL) where we had been early adopter. If you haven’t heard of Druid before, it is an equivalent to OpenTSDB, just very much optimized for OLAP queries. It is reasonably popular in the Adtech ecosystem (like kdb+ for HFT-folks). We Follow Two Main Precepts Keep it simple, stupid

Unix philosophy. This translates into different choices but in majority: Release early, release often

If ain't broke don't fix it

Each service has to do one thing, and do it well What Adcash is Using Today Languages: PHP7, Hack, Lua (core adserving), Scala, Java (core prediction), Go

Database (operations): MariaDB, Druid, Redis

Database (machine learning): Hadoop, Hbase, Spark MLLIB

Data pipe: Apache Kafka

Log collection: Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash

Charting: Grafana

Server: Openresty (nginx)

Hosting: Google Cloud, Bare metal provider

Javascript UI Library: Angular, React (new projects)

Productivity suite: Google Apps

Project management: Jira and Confluence

Transactional email: Amazon SES

Promotional email: Mailchimp

CRM: Zoho

Code collaboration and version control: Gitlab

Continuous integration and task scheduling: Jenkins

Communication: Slack, Skype

Server management: Ansible

Operating system: Ubuntu and Debian, CoreOS for Kubernetes deployments We are very heavy users of Jenkins, we can fix pretty much anything from the UI. As costs are an important part of our model, anyone in the company (including non-developers) can follow on TV screens the real-time traffic and spendings of the platform.



It took almost 5 years to arrive to our current stack and we are very happy with it. This is How We Came to our Solution (including dark sides) In 2007, at the very beginning Adcash was running on a single Pentium IV and using the following services:

Apache 1.3, mod_php, MySQL 5 The concept was simple, give a link and a banner to the webmaster, record the number of clicks, and the number of people who registered on the offer. Pay the webmaster a fixed commission for each registration. The Architecture was the Following Backoffice/MySQL/Web01

|

Visitor

Pretty simple right? Everything was centralized on one machine, and backoffice was just a directory (/admin) where you could run a few commands to validate or reject websites.

We didn’t plan for any scale, the important was to move fast and implement features to meet what our customers want. Building a MVP in its pure aspect.

Adcash was owner of the machine (we got the machine for free!, just paying for electricity) and was renting space in a datacenter in Clichy (France).

This datacenter had a very unreliable power source and we often had to go to Clichy to fix broken PSUs but the onsite engineer was awesome.

This machine became limited so we found a couple of Pentium IV machines that were abandoned by their owners and we took the first machine and promoted it to become MySQL + NFS server.

Single Point of Failure

What will prevent you to sleep, to have vacation, to have a girlfriend, to have a family or to live more than 5 meters away from a reliable internet connection

Using NFS was a big mistake (we later replaced it with lsyncd/unison). Using a central MySQL server was a big mistake, that being said, it allowed us to move fast.

Technical debt is a loan, you need to pay it back someday. Some debt are useful for growing as it is a powerful leverage, but you need to handle it carefully.

Making wrong choices is expensive (pick the default latin1 in MySQL, and years later, you will hate yourself), and sometimes, you actually benefit from it (do not over-engineer).

Note that Galera didn’t exist at this time, MySQL replication was tough to get right. The state of the art used to be an active/passive setup using DRBD (hard-drive replication) with Heartbeat. Every single DDL statement was triggering (!) an intense sweat (no matter how "online" the ALTER TABLE is supposed to be).

At this Stage We had the Following Setup

MySQL/NFS

|

Web01, Web02, Web03, Web04, Web05, Web06, Web07, Web08, Web09

\______\______\______\______|_____/______/______/______/

|

Visitor

In this architecture, it was very difficult to add new servers, since we had to order them at Dell long time in advance, send an engineer in the Datacenter. He would take his car, and go to fix the server. If there was no hardware piece, well, too bad.

This was also an expensive operation since we had to pay for all hardware upfront.

We had no money for servers, money was used to pay for traffic. Whatever remains goes into the servers, no salaries.

Pingdom was too expensive, so we ended up with living with a web page that pretty much looked like this:

<?php $clients = @ file_get_contents ( 'http://srv231.adcash.com:8080/check-load' ); if ( $clients >= 90 ) { ?> // http://www-mmsp.ece.mcgill.ca/Documents/AudioFormats/WAVE/WAVE.html s = 'RIFF' + mk_le_bs( 4 + 90 + ( 8 + 1 * 1 * data.length + pad.length), 4 ) + 'WAVE' + 'fmt ' + mk_le_bs( 16 , 4 ) + mk_le_bs(WAVE_FORMAT_PCM, 2 ) + mk_le_bs( 1 , 2 ) + mk_le_bs(sample_rate, 4 ) + mk_le_bs(sample_rate * 1 * 1 , 4 ) + mk_le_bs( 1 * 1 , 2 ) + mk_le_bs( 8 * 1 , 2 ) + 'data' + mk_le_bs( 1 * 1 * data.length, 4 ) ; bs = []; for ( var idx= 0 ; idx<s.length; idx++) { bs.push(s.charCodeAt(idx)); } bs = bs.concat(data); if (pad.length > 0 ) bs.push( 0x00 ); s = 'data:audio/wav;base64,' + base64_encoder(bs); var audio = new Audio(s); audio.play();

You had to keep this page open all the time. Anywhere, on your phone, on the computer, on the tablet.

Everytime one server crashed, the javascript on the page was triggering a very annoying and loud sound.