New: The Datacenter as a Computer: Designing Warehouse-Scale Machines, Third Edition

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:18AM

Five years ago when Google published The Datacenter as a Computer: Designing Warehouse-Scale Machines it was a manifesto declaring the world of computing had changed forever. Hop aboard or be left behind at the station. Since then the world has chosen to ride along with Google.

The world is still changing, so Google published a new edition: The Datacenter as a Computer: Designing Warehouse-Scale Machines, Third Edition.

What's different?

The third edition reflects four years of advancements since the previous edition and nearly doubles the number of pictures and figures. New topics range from additional workloads like video streaming, machine learning, and public cloud to specialized silicon accelerators, storage and network building blocks, and a revised discussion of data center power and cooling, and uptime. Further discussions of emerging trends and opportunities ensure that this revised edition will remain an essential resource for educators and professionals working on the next generation of WSCs.

The abstract:

This book describes warehouse-scale computers (WSCs), the computing platforms that power cloud computing and all the great web services we use every day. It discusses how these new systems treat the datacenter itself as one massive computer designed at warehouse scale, with hardware and software working in concert to deliver good levels of internet service performance. The book details the architecture of WSCs and covers the main factors influencing their design, operation, and cost structure, and the characteristics of their software base. Each chapter contains multiple real-world examples, including detailed case studies and previously unpublished details of the infrastructure used to power Google’s online services. Targeted at the architects and programmers of today’s WSCs, this book provides a great foundation for those

looking to innovate in this fascinating and important area, but the material will also be broadly interesting to those who just want to under- stand the infrastructure powering the internet.

At 189 pages it's not exactly light reading, but it's packed with information you can't find anywhere else.

If you like this kind of stuff, you might also like Google's New Book: The Site Reliability Workbook.