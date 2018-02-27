Sponsored Post: Clover, Triplebyte, Exoscale, Symbiont, Loupe, Etleap, Aerospike, Scalyr, Domino Data Lab, MemSQL

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 9:03AM

Who's Hiring?

Clover is looking for seasoned software engineers to help us solve the most complicated problem in the world: healthcare. We're using sophisticated data analytics, custom software, and machine learning to coordinate care and build a clearer model of our member's health and risk factors. We are on a mission to help seniors and low-income members live healthier while keeping costs down. This is an opportunity for those who want to be at the intersection of health and technology and thrive in a collaborative environment as well as the freedom of self-direction. If you're interested, please directly apply here!

Triplebyte now hires software engineers for top tech companies and hundreds of the most exciting startups like Apple, Dropbox, Mixpanel, and Instacart . They identify your strengths from an online coding quiz and let you skip resume and recruiter screens at multiple companies at once. It's free, confidential, and background-blind. Apply here.

Symbiont is a New York-based financial technology company building new kinds of computer networks to connect independent financial institutions together and allow them to share business logic and data in real time. This involves developing a distributed system which is also decentralized, and which allows for the creation of smart contracts, self-executing cryptographic agreements among counterparties. To do so, we're using a lot of techniques in blockchain technology, as well as those from traditional distributed systems, programming language design and cryptography. We are hiring for a number of roles, from entry-level to expert, including Haskell Backend Engineer, Database Engineer, Product Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer (SRE), Programming Language Engineer and SecOps Engineer . To find out more, just e-mail us your resume.

Fun and Informative Events

5 Signs You’ve Outgrown DynamoDB . Companies often select a database that seems to be the best choice at first glance, as well as the path of least resistance, and then are subsequently surprised by cost overruns and technology limitations that quickly hinder productivity and put the business at risk. This seems to be the case with many enterprises that chose Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) DynamoDB. In this white paper we’ll cover elements of costing as well as the results of benchmark-based testing. Read 5 Signs You’ve Outgrown DynamoDB to determine if your organization has outgrown this technology.

Cool Products and Services

The Solution to Your Operational Diagnostics Woes

Scalyr gives you instant visibility of your production systems, helping you turn chaotic logs and system metrics into actionable data at interactive speeds. Don't be limited by the slow and narrow capabilities of traditional log monitoring tools. View and analyze all your logs and system metrics from multiple sources in one place. Get enterprise-grade functionality with sane pricing and insane performance. Learn more today.

