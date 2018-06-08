Open Source Database HA Resources from Severalnines
Severalnines has spent the last several years writing blogs and crafting content to help make your open source database solutions highly available. We are fans of highscalability.com and wanted to post some links to our top resources to help readers learn more how to make MySQL, MongoDB, MariaDB, Percona and PostgreSQL databases scalable.
Top HA Resources for MySQL & MariaDB
-
MySQL Replication for High Availability - This tutorial covers information about MySQL Replication and the latest features introduced in 5.6 and 5.7. There is also a more hands-on, practical section on how to quickly deploy and manage a replication setup using ClusterControl.
-
MySQL Replication Blueprint - The MySQL Replication Blueprint whitepaper includes all aspects of a Replication topology with the ins and outs of deployment, setting up replication, monitoring, upgrades, performing backups and managing high availability using proxies.
-
Database Load Balancing Tutorial for MySQL and MariaDB with ProxySQL - ProxySQL is a lightweight yet complex protocol-aware proxy that sits between the MySQL clients and servers. It is a gate, which basically separates clients from databases, and is therefore an entry point used to access all the database servers.
-
MySQL Load Balancing Tutorial with HAProxy - We have recently updated our tutorial on MySQL Load Balancing with HAProxy. Read about deployment and configuration, monitoring, ongoing maintenance, health check methods, read-write splitting, redundancy with VIP and Keepalived and more.
-
MySQL Replication for High Availability Tutorial - Learn about a smarter Replication setup that uses a combination of advanced replication techniques including mixed binary replication logging, auto-increment offset seeding, semi-sync replication, automatic fail-over/resynchronization and one-click addition of read slaves. Our tutorial covers the concepts behind our MySQL Replication solution and explains how to deploy and manage it.
-
Comparing Replication Solutions from Oracle and MySQL - In this post, we compare Oracle 12c logical replication with MySQL 5.7. Both technologies offer reliable standby systems to offload production workload and help in case of disaster. We will take a look at their architectures, analyze pros and cons and go through the steps on how to set them up.
-
Database Sharding with MySQL Fabric - Why do we shard? How does sharding work? What are the different ways I can shard my database? This whitepaper goes through some of the theory behind sharding. It also discusses three different tools which are designed to help users shard their MySQL databases. And last but not least, it shows you how to set up a sharded MySQL setup based on MySQL Fabric and ProxySQL.
-
How to Make Your MySQL or MariaDB Database Highly Available on AWS and Google Cloud - Cloud environments are popular these days, and they come with a variety of tools to increase availability. In this blog post, we will show you how leverage these to build a highly available MySQL or MariaDB database. This blog post makes use of Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.
Top HA Resources for MongoDB
-
Become a MongoDB DBA: MongoDB Sharding Ins & Outs (Parts 1 & 2) In these blogs we show you how to shard your MongoDB databases and cover the theory behind it. We also explore how to monitor the shards to make sure they are performing, and that data is distributed evenly between your shards.
-
Become a MongoDB DBA: How to Scale Reads - In this post we show you step-by-step how to scale your reads in MongoDB.
-
MongoDB Chain Replication Basics - This blog provides a high level introduction to chain replication for MongoDB.
In addition make sure to check out our two MongoDB whitepapers Become a MongoDB DBA: Bringing MongoDB to Production and MongoDB Management and Automation with ClusterControl
Top HA Resources for PostgreSQL
-
Top PG Clustering HA Solutions for PostgreSQL - Achieving high availability and clustering in PostgreSQL is not an easy task. In this blog entry we discuss some options for implementing these and not collapsing in the process!
-
A Guide to PGPool for PostgreSQL (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3) - Pgpool is a useful piece of software for connection pooling and load balancing. This is part one of the blog which provides an overview and tips on how to get up and running with pgpool.
-
Comparing Cloud Database Options for PostgreSQL - Looking to deploy your PostgreSQL database stack to the cloud? Here is some information to help you choose which cloud option is the best.
-
An Expert’s Guide to Slony Replication for PostgreSQL - This blog provides an overview of Slony replication for PostgreSQL with tips and tricks for deploying and managing it in your setup.
-
How to Benchmark PostgreSQL Performance - This blog covers what you need to know to benchmark your PostgreSQL database to achieve peak performance.
-
PostgreSQL Load Balancing Using HAProxy & Keepalived - Promoting a new master server and failing over slaves sounds good, but your applications will need an easy way to keep track of the new master. That’s where HAProxy comes in. This blog post describes how to deploy HAProxy on top of your PostgreSQL replication setup.
-
Become a PostgreSQL DBA - How to Setup Streaming Replication for High Availability - In this post, we will show you how to set up master-slave replication with Postgres.
In addition make sure to look for our new whitepaper “PostgreSQL Management and Automation with ClusterControl” coming out next week!
Top HA Resources for DevOps
-
The DevOps Guide to Database Management - Relational databases are not very flexible by nature, while DevOps is all about flexibility. This creates many challenges that need to be overcome. This white paper discusses three core challenges faced by DevOps when it comes to managing databases. It also discusses how Severalnines ClusterControl can be used to address these challenges.
-
DIY Cloud Database on Amazon Web Services: Best Practices - Over the course of this paper, we cover the details of AWS infrastructure deployment, considerations for deploying your database server(s) in the cloud, and finish with an example overview of how to automate the deployment and management of a MongoDB cluster using ClusterControl.
At Severalnines we believe in giving back to the open source community by using our expertise to craft great content that you can use to help you with your database environments. We are also always looking for guest writers for our blog, if you are interested just contact us on Facebook or our website.
For those just starting out make sure to check out our Free Whitepaper: How to Design Highly Available Open Source Database Environments
Reader Comments