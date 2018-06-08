Open Source Database HA Resources from Severalnines

Severalnines has spent the last several years writing blogs and crafting content to help make your open source database solutions highly available. We are fans of highscalability.com and wanted to post some links to our top resources to help readers learn more how to make MySQL, MongoDB, MariaDB, Percona and PostgreSQL databases scalable.

MySQL Replication for High Availability - This tutorial covers information about MySQL Replication and the latest features introduced in 5.6 and 5.7. There is also a more hands-on, practical section on how to quickly deploy and manage a replication setup using ClusterControl.

MySQL Replication Blueprint - The MySQL Replication Blueprint whitepaper includes all aspects of a Replication topology with the ins and outs of deployment, setting up replication, monitoring, upgrades, performing backups and managing high availability using proxies.

Database Load Balancing Tutorial for MySQL and MariaDB with ProxySQL - ProxySQL is a lightweight yet complex protocol-aware proxy that sits between the MySQL clients and servers. It is a gate, which basically separates clients from databases, and is therefore an entry point used to access all the database servers.

MySQL Load Balancing Tutorial with HAProxy - We have recently updated our tutorial on MySQL Load Balancing with HAProxy. Read about deployment and configuration, monitoring, ongoing maintenance, health check methods, read-write splitting, redundancy with VIP and Keepalived and more.

MySQL Replication for High Availability Tutorial - Learn about a smarter Replication setup that uses a combination of advanced replication techniques including mixed binary replication logging, auto-increment offset seeding, semi-sync replication, automatic fail-over/resynchronization and one-click addition of read slaves. Our tutorial covers the concepts behind our MySQL Replication solution and explains how to deploy and manage it.

Comparing Replication Solutions from Oracle and MySQL - In this post, we compare Oracle 12c logical replication with MySQL 5.7. Both technologies offer reliable standby systems to offload production workload and help in case of disaster. We will take a look at their architectures, analyze pros and cons and go through the steps on how to set them up.

Database Sharding with MySQL Fabric - Why do we shard? How does sharding work? What are the different ways I can shard my database? This whitepaper goes through some of the theory behind sharding. It also discusses three different tools which are designed to help users shard their MySQL databases. And last but not least, it shows you how to set up a sharded MySQL setup based on MySQL Fabric and ProxySQL.