Sponsored Post: Fauna, Sisu, Educative, PA File Sight, Etleap, PerfOps, Triplebyte, Stream
Who's Hiring?
- Sisu Data is looking for machine learning engineers who are eager to deliver their features end-to-end, from Jupyter notebook to production, and provide actionable insights to businesses based on their first-party, streaming, and structured relational data. Apply here.
- Triplebyte lets exceptional software engineers skip screening steps at hundreds of top tech companies like Apple, Dropbox, Mixpanel, and Instacart. Make your job search O(1), not O(n). Apply here.
- Need excellent people? Advertise your job here!
Cool Products and Services
- Stateful JavaScript Apps. Effortlessly add state to your Javascript apps with FaunaDB. Generous free tier. Try now!
- Grokking the System Design Interview is a popular course on Educative.io (taken by 20,000+ people) that's widely considered the best System Design interview resource on the Internet. It goes deep into real-world examples, offering detailed explanations and useful pointers on how to improve your approach. There's also a no questions asked 30-day return policy. Try a free preview today.
- PA File Sight - Actively protect servers from ransomware, audit file access to see who is deleting files, reading files or moving files, and detect file copy activity from the server. Historical audit reports and real-time alerts are built-in. Try the 30-day free trial!
- Etleap is analyst-friendly, enterprise-grade ETL-as-a-service, built for Redshift and Snowflake data warehouses and S3/Glue data lakes. Our intuitive software allows data engineers to maintain pipelines without writing code, and lets analysts gain access to data in minutes instead of months. Read stories from customers like Okta and PagerDuty, or try Etleap yourself.
- PerfOps is a data platform that digests real-time performance data for CDN and DNS providers as measured by real users worldwide. Leverage this data across your monitoring efforts and integrate with PerfOps’ other tools such as Alerts, Health Monitors and FlexBalancer – a smart approach to load balancing. FlexBalancer makes it easy to manage traffic between multiple CDN providers, API’s, Databases or any custom endpoint helping you achieve better performance, ensure the availability of services and reduce vendor costs. Creating an account is Free and provides access to the full PerfOps platform.
- Build, scale and personalize your news feeds and activity streams with getstream.io. Try the API now in this 5 minute interactive tutorial. Stream is free up to 3 million feed updates so it's easy to get started. Client libraries are available for Node, Ruby, Python, PHP, Go, Java and .NET. Stream is currently also hiring Devops and Python/Go developers in Amsterdam. More than 400 companies rely on Stream for their production feed infrastructure, this includes apps with 30 million users. With your help we'd like to ad a few zeros to that number. Check out the job opening on AngelList.
- Advertise your product or service here!
If you are interested in a sponsored post for an event, job, or product, please contact us for more information.
PA File Sight monitors file access on a server in real-time.
It can track who is accessing what, and with that information can help detect file copying, detect (and stop) ransomware attacks in real-time, and record the file activity for auditing purposes. The collected audit records include user account, target file, the user’s IP address and more. This solution does NOT require Windows Native Auditing, which means there is no performance impact on the server. Join thousands of other satisfied customers by trying PA File Sight for yourself. No sign up is needed for the 30-day fully functional trial.
Make Your Job Search O(1) — not O(n)
Triplebyte is unique because they're a team of engineers running their own centralized technical assessment. Companies like Apple, Dropbox, Mixpanel, and Instacart now let Triplebyte-recommended engineers skip their own screening steps.
We found that High Scalability readers are about 80% more likely to be in the top bracket of engineering skill.
Take Triplebyte's multiple-choice quiz (system design and coding questions) to see if they can help you scale your career faster.
If you are interested in a sponsored post for an event, job, or product, please contact us for more information.
Reader Comments