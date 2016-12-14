Ask High Scalability: How to build anonymous blockchain communication?
I am building a 2 way subscription model I am working on a blockchain project where in I have to built a information/data portal where in I will have 2 types of users data providers and data recievers such that there should be anonimity between both of these.
Please guide me how can I leverage blockchain (I think Etherium would be useful in this context but not sure) so that data providers of my system can send messages to data receivers anonymously and vice versa data receivers can request for data through my system to data providers.
I believe, it work if we can create a system where in if a user has data, it will send description to the server, The system will host this description about data without giving the data provider details.
Simultaneously server will store info which user has the data. When data receiver user logs in to system and wants and sees the description of data and wants to analyze that data, it will send request to server for that data. This request is stored in the server and it will allow access to data without receiver knowing who wants to access that data, but it will trigger a message to receiver that an anonymous user wants to access data and would data.
Can you please guide me how to build architecture of this system and how to proceed to do a POC?
You may be interested in Quorum, a modified Ethereum that enables you to hide the actual contents of transactions from everyone but your recipients while still gaining a lot of the benefits of the blockchain (there is one single source of truth/list of transactions that everyone agrees on, public state is still validated by everyone, etc.)
(Disclosure: I work on Quorum.)
A blockchain may not be the best system to do what you require. Blockchains are best as a distributed ledger +currency for access. There have been project like bitmessage that do some interesting things with messaging.
I think you'd be better off using a DHT swarm to pass your messages around similar to how tox does it. Unless your business model involves people paying credits to send sequential, immutable messages.
You may also consider looking into BitMessage