Stuff The Internet Says On Scalability For October 12th, 2018

There's good news and bad news. The bad news is I'm out sick so there's won't be a post this week. The good news? There will be that much more for next week!

Bored? There are a lot of past issues of Stuff the Internet Says to keep you company.

how about two - easier to digest posts? you could link them both in one Patreon post

October 12, 2018 | Unregistered Commenternetworker

Get well soon and thanks for awesome material you provide! 🙂

October 13, 2018 | Unregistered CommenterA

Get well!

October 13, 2018 | Unregistered Commenternik

Feel better!

October 13, 2018 | Unregistered CommenterAbdallah

