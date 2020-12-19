Stuff The Internet Says On Scalability For December 19th, 2020

Hey, it's HighScalability time once again!

1 billion: TikTok users in half the time as YouTube, Instagram, FB.

3x: Ruby 3.0 faster than Ruby 2.0. The Rails speedup is more like double than triple in practice since a lot of Rails time isn’t Ruby

150 million: peak requests per second served by Pinterest's cache fleet.

2.8x: young adults more likely to become depressed in 6 months after using more than 300 minutes of social media a day.

$72,000: Google cloud bill because of...wait for it...infinite recursion in a web scraper. That's 116 billion Firebase reads and 16,000 hours of Cloud Run Compute time. Firebase handled about one billion reads per minute. But should you really silently upgrade a free plan to a paid plan?

312: days an AI can keep a Loon balloon hovering over an area. I'd like these as platforms for fire watchers.

110%: increase in in daily online US grocery sales in April of 2020. DoorDash is dominant, Uber Eats is gaining.

75%: of databases will be cloud-hosted in 2022 according to Gartner.

52 million: daily Reddit users in October, up 44% from the same month a year earlier.

1200+: asteroids bigger than a meter have collided with the earthsince 1988. Only five detected. Never more than a day notice.

$2.25: Spotify's payment for a song that was streamed 125,000 times.

$50/kg: projected cost to send 1kg to lower earth orbit using Starship. $5000/kg with a Saturn V rocket. Falcon 9 delivers to LEO for $2800/kg. Falcon Heavy for $1400/kg.

$5.1 billion: record Thanksgiving online shopping. Up 21.5% on 2019. 47% of sales via mobile.

1.2 trillion: transistors in the Cerebras CS-1 chip, which performed 200-times faster than a supercomputer when simulating combustion within a powerplant.

91%: increase in US broadband speeds from 2019.

28%: of 2100 companies surveyed by Sumo Logic used Redis, making it the number one used database in AWS.

Hundreds of Billions: TinyML devices within a few years.

.42 to .58%: increase in African GDP within the first two to three years of subsea cables going live in 2023–2024.

27 picograms: weight of a red blood cell.

deanCommie: Being right isn't enough. You need to be able to convince people of the fact that you're right.

Kurt Vonnegut: One thing I don't like about computers in the home is it cheats people out of the experience of becoming.

Joe Morrison: I no longer believe venture-backed companies can responsibly pursue a strategy of giving away the software at the core of their value proposition. I no longer think it’s a feasible model for companies with ambitions of becoming very large or those actively avoiding consulting work. Eventually, if they’re successful, they will be forced to choose between betraying their loyal early adopters and dying a long, slow death by rubber chicken bludgeoning...Cloud killed open core.

Discover: His [Erik Hoel] new idea is that the purpose of dreams is to help the brain to make generalizations based on specific experiences. And they do this in a similar way to machine learning experts preventing overfitting in artificial neural networks.

Leo Kelion: The two new laws involved - the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act - have yet to be passed, so would only come into force after the Brexit transition period has ended...Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager described the two laws as "milestones in our journey to make Europe fit for the digital age... we need to make rules that put order into chaos".

Periscope: The truth is that the Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time. Leaving it in its current state isn’t doing right by the current and former Periscope community or by Twitter.

By Stilgherrian: A study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers labelled assertions that Internet- and blockchain-based voting would boost election security "misleading," adding that they would "greatly increase the risk of undetectable, nation-scale election failures." The MIT team analyzed previous research on the security risks of online and offline voting systems, and found blockchain solutions are vulnerable to scenarios where election results might have been erroneously or deliberately changed. The MIT researchers proposed five minimal election security mandates: ballot secrecy to deter intimidation or vote-buying; software independence to verify results with something like a paper trail; voter-verifiable ballots, where voters themselves witness that their vote has been correctly recorded; contestability, where someone who spots an error can persuade others that the error is real; and an auditing process.

tarruda: A few years ago I released a bug in production that prevented users from logging into our desktop app. It affected about ~1k users before we found out and rolled back the release. I still remember a very cold feeling in my belly, barely could sleep that night. It is difficult to imagine what the people responsible for this are feeling right now.

Forrest Brazeal: Their fancy computer science degrees taught them to balance binary search trees and negotiate the Border Gateway Protocol but not how to say “I write programs that run on someone else's computers.”

Cass Warner Sperling: Director Frank Capra recalled, “It was a shock to the audience to see Jolson open his mouth and hear words come out of it. It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences to see it happen on screen. A vision … a voice that came out of a shadow

Pat Helland: I want to emphasize that I see this as a great thing. While, in my dreams, it would be great to have a dedicated freeway lane for my commute home from the office, it’s not really practical. Instead, we share freeway lanes in spite of the inherent risk of delay in an open queuing network that allows lots of incoming traffic without any constraints. Not many of us can build a freeway dedicated to our personal use, hence we share. Cloud computing is sharing.

Luke Rissacher: It may sound obvious, but - optimizing your app to fulfill a request in 1/10 the time is like adding 9 servers to a cluster. Optimizing to 1/100 the time (reducing requests from say 1.5 sec to 15ms) is like adding 99 servers. That’s a 1U server doing the work of two 42U server racks, formerly busy turning inefficient code into heat.

hinkley: The biggest thing we're going to regret looking back on the early Cloud era is the foolish notion that you need 100x as many servers to do 100x as much work. Servers don't scale linearly. It's more likely you'll need, at a minimum, 107-110x as many servers. Between 100 + log(100) and 100 + sqrt(100). So making your code 100x faster saves you more than 100 servers.

James S. A. Corey: Wars never ended because one side was defeated. They ended because the enemies were reconciled. Anything else was just a postponement of the next round of violence. That was her strategy now. The synthesis of her arguments with Bobbie. The answer she wished they’d found together, when they were both alive.

nickjj: This topic just came up recently on a podcast I was on where someone said a large service was down for X amount of time and the service being down tanked his entire business while it was down for days. But he was compensated in hosting credits for the exact amount of down time for the 1 service that caused the issue. It took so long to resolve because it took support a while to figure out it was their service, not his site. So then I jokingly responded with that being like going to a restaurant, getting massive food poisoning, almost dying, ending up with a $150,000 hospital bill and then the restaurant emails you with "Dear valued customer, we're sorry for the inconvenience and have decided to award you a $50 gift card for any of our restaurants, thanks!". If your SLA agreement is only for precisely calculated credits, that's not really going to help in the grand scheme of things.

@t3rmin4t0r: SQL is very hard to restrict from a DoS perspective, unless you disable joins and declare everything a view + only allow project, filter, aggregate over a set of views. Something like "select * from customers, orders;" needs to be prevented.

@glenc: tl;dr things scale linearly until they don’t

@TysonTrautmann: First, the post misses the nuance of hard versus soft dependencies. Hard dependency failures cause outages but you can engineer around failures in soft dependencies. AWS teams may get this wrong on occasion, but they have the processes in place to learn from mistakes. 2/x

@jeffbarr: Woodside Energy ran a million-vCPU workload spanning 3 AWS Regions and got results in 2 hours vs. industry standard of weeks (150x faster).

@JoePWilliams31: Exclusive: Capital One has abandoned its last data center, making the $40 billion financial titan the first US bank (and one of the few major publicly-traded companies) to go all-in on the cloud

Google: Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace experienced a global outage affecting all services which require Google account authentication for a duration of 50 minutes. The root cause was an issue in our automated quota management system which reduced capacity for Google's central identity management system, causing it to return errors globally. As a result, we couldn’t verify that user requests were authenticated and served errors to our users.

@danoot: computer person is just a larval phase, in 15-30 years they hatch into blacksmiths, cheesemakers, bookbinders or ultramarathoners, or something

@cloud_opinion: Zoom has "picked" AWS as its preferred cloud provider. This is how you play the cloud game people. First tell AWS, we are going with Oracle - get a sweet deal, AWS asks for PR, get another 30% discount. Do the PR. All the while running your workloads on AWS

@DonMacAskill: Seven more large-scale @Flickr services moved to @awscloud @Arm Graviton2 yesterday. The vast majority of non-GPU compute now runs on Arm, with only a few straggler services left. We'll get them, too. ~40% savings every time we flip the switch. Awesome.

@muratdemirbas: Is it time to rekindle the threads versus events debate? 1995: Ousterhout argued why threads are a bad idea https://web.stanford.edu/~ouster/cgi-bin/papers/threads.pdf 2003: Brewer retorted with why events are a bad idea http://capriccio.cs.berkeley.edu/pubs/threads-hotos-2003.pdf

Sarah Rose Cavanagh: We’re synchronous beings, and the contents of our minds spread from one of us to another easily and effortlessly, whether in person or online. Fear and love and hate are infectious, and they spread over new media.

wink: While the result is true I don’t like the intro or the premise. If that’s a one-off calculation 30 mins is perfectly fine, the original code is very readable and straightforward. I’m pretty sure anyone who hasn’t solved this specific problem would take longer than 30min to develop the fast, more complicated solution. And at some point (running it 5-10x) it’s worth it, absolutely.

DeepMind: We trained this system on publicly available data consisting of ~170,000 protein structures from the protein data bank together with large databases containing protein sequences of unknown structure. It uses approximately 16 TPUv3s (which is 128 TPUv3 cores or roughly equivalent to ~100-200 GPUs) run over a few weeks, a relatively modest amount of compute in the context of most large state-of-the-art models used in machine learning today.

ipsocannibal: This took way too many words to say thst as AWS internal service dependency graph gets deeper and more complex the higher the likelihood that any one service failure cascades into a systemic failure.

Twirrim: An anecdote I've shared in greater detail here before: Years ago we had a service component that needed created from scratch and had to be done right. There was no margin for error. If we'd made a mistake, it would have been disastrous to the service. Given what it was, two engineers learned TLA+, wrote a formal proof, found bugs, and iterated until they got it fixed. Producing the java code from that TLA+ model proved to be fairly trivial because it almost became a fill-in-the-blanks. Once it got to production, it just worked. It cut down what was expected to be a 6 months creation and careful rollout process down to just 4 months, even including time to run things in shadow mode worldwide for a while with very careful monitoring. That component never went wrong, and the operational work for it was just occasional tuning of parameters that had already been identified as needing to be tune-able during design review.

@bengoerz: Instead of blaming AWS for “smart” vacuums and doorbells not working during the outage, we should be blaming the R&D engineers who thought it was a good idea to design products that become bricks when the remote server is unreachable.

Kurt Vonnegut: It works. I’m grateful for things that work. Not many things do work, you know

Tim Bray: And like the Devourers, they’re destroying the ecosystem that they’re farming — eventually all the quality storytelling on the Internet will retreat behind the paywalls of the very few operations that can manage the pivot to subscriptions. Which, among other things leads to a future where The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free, not exactly what our society needs right now.

@thomascollett: 2.5 years ago people were telling me that serverless is crazy. Those same people are now saying that a multi-account architecture is crazy. It’s the cost of being early to the party.

@ShortJared: I now spend a time trying to figure out how I can reduce operation burden, and a lot of time that means figuring out how I can not even need Lambda functions. If I can glue two services together with some declarative mapping I can skip the inherent risk of my own code!

DSHR: Duplicating systems is never a good approach to fault tolerance, they must be triplicated. In the 70s BA used Tridents on the Edinburgh to London shuttle. Their autoland systems were triplcated, and certified for zero-visibility landing. I experienced my first go-round when, on my way from Edinburgh to Miami for a conference, the approach to LHR in heavy cloud was interrupted by the engines spooling up and an abrupt climb. The captain calmly announced that one of the autopilots disagreed with the other two and, as a precaution, we were going around for another try. On the second approach there was no disagreement. We eventually landed in fog so thick I couldn't see the wingtips. Only the Tridents were landing, nothing was taking off. My Miami flight was delayed and after about 10 hours I was re-routed via LGA.

Benedict Evans: In the USA, where lockdowns have been pretty patchy, ecommerce was ~17% of addressable retail at the beginning of the year. It spiked up to 22.5% in Q2 and in Q3, reported last week, it dipped back to close to 20%. In the UK, where we have monthly data that makes the picture clearer, penetration was already 20%, spiked to over 30% and now seems to be stabilising in the high 20s.

DSHR: This graph shows that the result of the hard disk vendors' efforts is that, despite the technological advances by the flash industry (see below), the vast majority of bytes shipped continues to be in the form of hard disk.

@asymco: In Japan there are more than 33,000 businesses at least 100 years old. Over 3,100 have been running for at least 200 years. Around 140 have existed for more than 500 years. And at least 19 claim to have been continuously operating for a millennium. How old is your business?

Geoff Huston: For short responses UDP is an efficient and reliable transport vehicle. However, when the size of the UDP response is larger than the network path MTU and UDP fragmentation is required, then fragmentation packet losses create serious problems for the protocol, and it becomes unreliable. For that reason, TCP will be more far more reliable than fragmented UDP for larger responses on average. However, TCP is slower and far less efficient than UDP and its basic reliability rate is worse than unfragmented UDP. If carriage efficiency and reliability is a consideration for the DNS, then unfragmented UDP is clearly superior to TCP, while TCP is clearly superior to fragmented UDP.

lyptt: One thing I've found about k8s is running a cluster can be very costly, and using a managed cluster on one of the big three clouds is even more so. Also, when rolling your own cluster it requires a lot of elbow grease to get things in a working state, and even more to keep things working. It feels awesome from a developer standpoint once you work out all the kinks. It's very natural describing your service with a bit of yaml, and then being able to then spawn it into your infrastructure and have it automatically scale out.

usul: I was a software engineer in America's largest company for healtcare payment transactions and let me tell you, as stated in the article, we will justify our existence and do anything in order to continue existing so that the cash flow can continue. We automate the writing of templates that say, "Sorry Mr/Mrs. Smith, your insurance claim includes x-y-z specific services which make this claim invalid, so you must experience financial turmoil as a result." Sometimes the eligibility period would close with a hard deadline, despite healthcare delays. I also wrote code to reject or approve financial transactions for claims.

zomgwat: As a one-man team operating a 10+ year old SaaS product, I’ve done two things that have helped keep things sustainable. The frontend continues to be server generated. PJAX style partial page updates is (mostly) dynamic enough. The maintenance burden of operating a JavaScript frontend is too high to justify for a 1-2 person team. The second thing I’ve done is avoid containers. VMs work fine for many types of applications. That’s especially true if provisioning and configuration is mostly automated. A product like Google Cloud Run looks interesting for a few low-volume backend services that I operate. Containers are a good fit there because it simplifies operations rather than increases complexity. The core infrastructure will remain VMs for the foreseeable future.

CraftThatBlock: SaaS business single founder here, moved from a mix of GCP's Cloud Run, Cloud SQL, and Compute Engine to DO's managed Postgres and Kubernetes, and it has had the follow effects: - Much cheaper, reducing bill from >100$/month to ~40$. Important for early stage startups - More performance, easier scaling. Found that my application was much better suited to run in K8S, but this is definitely specific to my use-case - Consolidation of resources. Except Postgres/Redis, everything is in my cluster, simplifying management and maintenance

davnicwil: If I were to attempt a one liner for the key takeaway from this, it'd be "use frameworks as much as possible, use managed services as much as possible".

@mattbeane: This @WSJ is one of many pieces showing that our massive shift to #remotework is making it harder to learn on the job via normal, legitimate pathways. My prior work on #shadowlearning shows we should expect more people to bend rules to learn anyway.

Cass Warner Sperling: Griffith’s dream did not bring sound to the screen and he quickly gave the idea up, saying it was “professional suicide.” After all, only 5 percent of the world spoke English, and he would be depriving his films of 95 percent of their potential audience. A journalist of the early ’20s wrote: “Silent films made us all one people all around the world with one language.” Theater moguls agreed: They would stick with the silents.

@swardley: If you didn't notice that quiet bombshell that 50% of AWS new services are built on serverless (Lambda etc) then pay more attention next time. Can't be long until conversational programming kicks in. Give it a few more years. Meet Alexa, your new developer and operations manager.

lmilcin: Yes, it is possible to do really low latency in Java. My experience is my optimized Java code is about 20-30% slower than what very optimized C code which is absolutely awesome. We are talking real research project funded by one of larger brokerage houses and the application was expected to respond to market signals within single digit microseconds every single time. The issue with Java isn't that you can't write low latency code. The issue is that you are left almost completely without tools as you can't use almost anything from Java standard library and left scratching your head how to solve even simplest problem like managing memory without something coming and suddenly creating a lot of latency where you don't want it to happen. Can't use interfaces, can't use collections, can't use exceptions, etc. You can forget about freely allocating objects, except for very short lived objects you must relegate yourself to managing preallocated pools of objects.

Geoff Huston: What is evident here is that we are seeing loss-based and rate-based control systems in competition for network resources. Rate-based control paradigms are fundamentally different to the loss-based systems, and the concepts of fairness probably need to be re-examined. There are some very interesting research questions in this work and questions of the future of congestion control algorithms that are widely used the Internet in terms of evolutionary pressures.

divulgingwords: At my current job, I was asked to do hackerrank. I asked them if they want someone who can architect apps and features that solve real world problems and can talk to non tech people and clients just as well as developers or someone who spends all their time learning how to solve interview algorithm brain teasers that don’t mean anything to the business. This has always been my go-to. I’ve got enough experience in development to not waste my time doing that crap.

Ed Sperling: even the most die-hard proponents of Moore’s Law recognize that the benefits of planar device scaling have been dwindling since 28nm. Intel, AMD and Marvell have shifted their focus to chiplets and high-speed die-to-die interconnects, and all of the major foundries and OSATs have embraced multi-die, multi-dimensional packaging as the path forward. Unlike in the past, when 30% to 50% PPA improvements were possible at each new node, scaling beyond 7nm provides a 10% to 20% improvement in performance and power — and even those numbers are becoming more expensive to achieve. The price tag can be as high as a couple hundred million dollars for incremental engineering time, IP, and EDA tools at 5nm or 3nm. To make those chips also requires billions of dollars for new process technology

easton_s: My tiny team has been using Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub, and Apache Beam(Dataflow) to process tens of millions of daily events. I'm middle of the road on them. Pro: - They are stupid fast to develop, deploy, and update. - Firebase tooling emulators makes local dev much easier. - Simple enough a developer can build, deploy and monitor; Cost less then hiring another person to handle devops. - Now has decent IAM restrictions - Baked in access to almost all other GCP tools. Con: - Like any google product could be deprecated at any time. - They have poor versioning compared to App Engine or Cloud Run. No rollback, A/B, or multi-version deployments - Cold starts are slow. - Like any google product could be deprecated at any time.

CockroachDB: For these reasons, CockroachDB uses a divide the space approach, leveraging the S2 library. The totally ordered cell-IDs are easily representable in CockroachDB’s lexicographic total order. This choice comes with some additional advantages: (a) bulk ingestion becomes simple, and (b) compactions in our log-structured merge tree (LSM tree) approach to organizing storage can proceed in a streaming manner across the input files, which minimizes memory consumption. In contrast, BKD trees, which are a divide the objects approach, also permit a log-structured storage organization, but, to the best of our understanding, compactions need to load all the input files to redivide the objects.

manoj_mm: If you're a mobile engineer at a small startup, with a small- medium size codebase - trust me, despite your frustrations with Google/apple, your development speed is probably better than a mobile engineer working at a large tech company. Edit: Engineering is all about tradeoffs, not just for code but in terms of people, product growth, business, cost, etc. I see a lot of misinformation being spread, mostly by people who've probably never done mobile engineering at a large tech company with a million+ user app. Most of Uber's problems are a consequence of very fast growth & trying to do a lot in a short time. Uber runs buses running at fixed schedules across fixed bus stops, and the app lets you book these & ride. Probably none of you reading this might have even known about this; but this is just one out of the dozens of experiences that a user on Uber may have (that you have never even heard of). And all this growth happened within 3-4 years. The tradeoffs made were definitely not perfect, but imo, they were decent enough considering the circumstances.

_jal: This is IBM signaling that the good-ole' days are in the past. If you want to run RH stuff, they will get their pound of flesh. If you're not paying, you are not something they're concerned with. When the corporate tone projected externally changes, that usually signals more than just a product change.

Timnit Gebru: This is not peer review. This is not reviewer #2 telling you, “Hey, there’s this missing citation.” This is a group of people, who we don’t know, who are high up because they’ve been at Google for a long time, who, for some unknown reason and process that I’ve never seen ever, were given the power to shut down this research.

ryandvm: Now you're in your 40s and the real obligations of life have started piling up. You've gone from 7 hours of free time a day to 1, and you sure as hell aren't going to spend it learning about the latest iteration of Angular/React/Vue/Svelte/whatever the fuck is next. So you start losing your technical edge. Meanwhile at work you have some dipshit in sprint planning that wants to have the 57th discussion about how story points do not represent time. Oh, by the way, it's December, so we need you to watch that 45 minute security training video again so you don't accept USB flash drives from strangers in the parking lot. Now it's 4 PM and you didn't get anything done today and you start thinking about how pointless all this shit is because all we do is make an app that helps people schedule dog massages...

Dishy McFlatface: The speed of light is faster in vacuum than in fiber, so the space lasers have exciting potential for low latency links. They will also allow us to serve users where the satellites can't see a terrestrial gateway antenna - for example, over the ocean and in regions badly connected by fiber. We did have an exciting flight test earlier this year with prototype space lasers on two Starlink satellites that managed to transmit gigabytes of data. But bringing down the cost of the space lasers and producing a lot of them fast is a really hard problem that the team is still working on.

DishyMcFlatface: We challenge ourselves every day to push Starlink to the fundamental limitations of physics. Current Starlink satellites operate at 550 km, where light travel time is 1.8 milliseconds to Earth. The roundtrip from your house to a gaming server and back is at best 4 times 1.8 milliseconds at these altitudes, or under 8 milliseconds.

@ben11kehoe: Multi-region failover for #serverless arch built in the wake of this week’s outage is going to be like the fire extinguisher in your kitchen: in theory it will save you, but when you eventually need it, it will fail because you never checked (never had to check!) it was working

David Gerard: Coinbase doesn’t go into detail in the announcement as to what’s so hard about implementing physical settlement — but when the CFTC was considering the rule, Coinbase’s submission to the CFTC said that their internal systems use a ledger in an ordinary database … because the Bitcoin blockchain couldn’t possibly scale to their transaction load.

@ben11kehoe: Wednesday, there was not much to do. AWS IoT was hit hard by the Kinesis outage, which meant lots of stuff was simply not going to work. And CloudWatch outage meant we couldn’t see what was and wasn’t working cloud-side.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice. If the free market were a baseball game, Google positioned itself as the pitcher, the batter and the umpire.

Anne Trafton: The researchers saw little to no response to code in the language regions of the brain. Instead, they found that the coding task mainly activated the so-called multiple demand network. This network, whose activity is spread throughout the frontal and parietal lobes of the brain, is typically recruited for tasks that require holding many pieces of information in mind at once, and is responsible for our ability to perform a wide variety of mental tasks. “It does pretty much anything that’s cognitively challenging, that makes you think hard,” Ivanova says.

Alexander Osipovich: Because light travels nearly 50% faster through air than glass, it takes about one-third less time to send data through hollow-core fiber than through the same length of standard fiber.

Philip Monk: Technology shouldn't force us into a single global community. Discoverability isn't an unmitigated good. Most communities should be closed off from each other — that's what makes them a community. This allows them to develop their own ideas and norms. These bleed into other communities and may spread if they provide some benefit.

Tyler Rogoway: The major obstacle to having the F-22 and F-35 “talk” to one another is the different digital “languages” and waveforms that their stealthy datalinks use. While the F-22 is equipped with the Intra-Flight Data Link (IFDL), the F-35 employs the Multifunctional Advanced Data Link (MADL). Traditionally, if pilots of these different aircraft needed to share data with each other inflight, or transmit it to a command and control center, they would have to utilize legacy tactical connections, such as Link 16, which are non-stealthy. Link 16 broadcasts omnidirectional and they are more easily detectable by enemy forces, giving up the advantage of stealth.

DSHR: The result is that the M1's fast cores are effectively processing instructions twice as fast as Intel's and AMD's at the same clock frequency. And their efficiency cores are processing about as many using much less power. Using much less power for the same workload is one of the main reasons ARM dominates the mobile market, where battery life is crucial. That brings us to the second interesting recent RISC development. ARM isn't the only RISC architecture, it is just by a long way the most successful. Among the others with multiple practical implementations, RISC-V is I believe unique; it is the only fully open-source RISC architecture.

snej: And after the feel-good C parser (“Hey dude, I’m not sure that void* really points to a Foo, but I’m not going to harsh your mellow, go for it”), the borrow checker would feel like some sadistic English headmaster. “Class! Tompkins, that blithering moron in your midst, has yet again attempted to reuse an already-moved value. Fetch my cricket bat and lower your trousers, boy.”

William Blake: I find more & more that my style of designing is a species by itself, and in this which I send you have been compelled by my Genius or Angel to follow where he led; if I were to act otherwise it would not fulfill the purpose for which alone I live, which is … to renew the lost art of the Greeks. I attempted every morning for a fortnight together to follow your dictate, but when I found my attempts were in vain, resolved to show an independence which I know will please an author better than slavishly following the track of another, however admirable that track may be. At any rate, my excuse must be: I could not do otherwise; it was out of my power! I know I begged of you to give me your ideas and promised to build on them; here I counted without my host. I now find my mistake.

github.com/ElAlev/Wayeb: a Complex Event Processing and Forecasting (CEP/F) engine written in Scala. It is based on symbolic automata and Markov models.



github.com/coverclock/com-diag-diminuto: A Linux/GNU systems programming library in C.



github.com/visionspacetec: an open source on-board computer platform for CubeSats.



github.com/bbc/simorgh (article): The BBC's Open Source Single Page Application.



github.com/HyperdimensionalComputing/collection: we aim to provide a comprehensive collection of projects using hyperdimensional computing. The way the brain works suggests that rather than working with numbers that we are used to, computing with hyperdimensional (HD) vectors, referred to as “hypervectors,” is more efficient. Computing with hypervectors, offers a general and scalable model of computing as well as well-defined set of arithmetic operations that can enable fast and one-shot learning (no need of backpropagation).



github.com/donnemartin/system-design-primer: his repo is an organized collection of resources to help you learn how to build systems at scale.



radicle: a peer-to-peer stack for code collaboration 🌱. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or "forges" — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.

SuperCell: a large-area coverage solution that leverages towers up to 250 meters high and high-gain, narrow-sectored antennas to increase mobile data coverage range and capacity. Our field measurements found that a 36-sector SuperCell base station mounted on a 250-meter tower can serve a geographical coverage area up to 65 times larger than a standard three-sector rural macro base station on a 30-meter tower in the same topography.

