Stuff The Internet Says On Scalability For February 28th, 2020

Wake up! It's HighScalability time:

The Smithsonian has million of pieces of delicious open access content. I ate up this 3D representation of the 1903 Wright Flyer.

Do you like this sort of Stuff? Without your support on Patreon this kind of Stuff won't happen. That's how important you are to the fate of the world.

Need to understand the cloud? Know someone who does? I wrote Explain the Cloud Like I'm 10 just for you...and them. On Amazon it has 98 mostly 5 star reviews. Here's a recent authentic unfaked review:

Number Stuff:

60%: of world's trees connected by a world wide web of fungi.

$900 billion: spent by Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple over the last decade in R&D and CapEx. $184 billion in 2019 alone.

17%: saved on AWS Lambda by making a 3 year commitment.

30%: of Amazon reviews are fake. 52% on Walmart.com.

2000: year old Judean date palm seeds have been sprouted. The plant has spoken and has asked everyone just to get along. "I really thought things would be better by now," the plant was quoted as saying.

40,000: number of friends-of-friends (FoFs) for the typical Facebook user. A power user with thousands of friends might have 800,000 FoFs.

$3.50: what US users want from Facebook to share their contact information. Germans drive at harder bargain at $8 a month. Doesn't Facebook make considerably over $100 per user per year?

$10 million: amount a Microsoft employee, who helped test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform, stole from MS. Just in case you've thought aboud this kind of scam, think about 20 years in prison.

$10 billion: Google's spend on datacenters and offices this year.

8: bit cloud from BBC Micro Bot

82k: times Microsoft deploys each day.

11: asteroids that could potentially destroy the earth and that were missed by NASA's software. But does it really matter?

25%: of all tweets about climate crisis produced by bots.

~2x: increase in DDoS attacks, leveraging non-standard protocols for amplification attacks.

36+ trillion: Google font API calls.

26: average tenure in months for Chief Information Security Officers. Burnout isn't just for programmers.

zilch: amount made by the guy behind TikTok’s biggest song that sparked 18+ million videos.

23,000: YouTube videos reinstated from over 109,000 appeals. 5M videos and 2M+ channels were removed between October and December.

1 billion: certs issued by Let's Encrypt. A free product that forces you to renew every 3 months.

50 billion: files restored by Backblaze. About 50/50 Mac/Windows. 1.06% of restores were > 500 GB.

Quotable Stuff:

@EvanVolgas: Laziness is reliable & it scales

Steven Levy: We [Mark Zuckerberg] don’t view your experience with the product as a single-player game,” he says. Yes, in the short run, some users might benefit more than others from PYMK [People You May Know] friending. But, he contends, all users will benefit if everyone they know winds up on Facebook. We should think of PYMK as kind of a “community tax policy,” he says. Or a redistribution of wealth. “If you’re ramped up and having a good life, then you’re going to pay a little bit more in order to make sure that everyone else in the community can get ramped up. I actually think that that approach to building a community is part of why [we have] succeeded and is modeled in a lot of aspects of our society.”

Jill Tarter: We need to stop projecting what we think on to what we don’t yet know...we need to distinguish between what we know and we think is, but have not yet verified.\

Gary Marcus: In my judgement, we are unlikely to resolve any of our greatest immediate concerns about AI if we don’t change course. The current paradigm—long on data, but short on knowledge, reasoning and cognitive models—simply isn’t getting us to AI we can trust (Marcus & Davis, 2019). Whether we want to build general purpose robots that live with us in our homes, or autonomous vehicles that drive us around in unpredictable places, or medical diagnosis systems that work as well for rare diseases as for common ones, we need systems that do more than dredge immense datasets for subtler and subtler correlations. In order to do better, and to achieve safety and reliability, we need systems with a rich causal understanding of the world, and that needs to start with an increased focus on how to represent, acquire, and reason with abstract, causal knowledge and detailed internal cognitive models.

Cloudflare: We recently turned up our tenth generation of servers, “Gen X”, already deployed across major US cities, and in the process of being shipped worldwide. Compared with our prior server (Gen 9), it processes as much as 36% more requests while costing substantially less. Additionally, it enables a ~50% decrease in L3 cache miss rate and up to 50% decrease in NGINX p99 latency, powered by a CPU rated at 25% lower TDP (thermal design power) per core. Notably, for the first time, Intel is not inside. This time, AMD is inside. We were particularly impressed by the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors because they proved to be far more efficient for our customers’ workloads.

@karpathy: New antibiotic ("halicin") discovered by training a neural net f: [molecule -> P(growth inhibition of E. coli)], then ranking ~100M other molecules https://cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(20)30102-1 Sounds great! Slightly surprised: 1) training set of 2,335 sufficed, 2) wide structural distance of halicin

@davecheney: Software is never finished, only abandoned.

@alexbdebrie: DynamoDB Performance Test Results Key takeaways: - Batch writes aren't that much slower than single writes (~35%, but still sub-20ms round trip) - Transactions 3-4x slower than batch writes - Batch size is a big factor in batch writes & transactions

@rts_rob: Prediction: By 2025 Amazon EventBridge will form the backbone of #serverless apps built on #AWS. 1) Business event goes on the bus 2) AWS Step Functions execute the business process - largely through service integrations 3) Outputs go back on the bus as events

@asymco: PC shipments will be down between 10.1% to 20.6% in Q1 2020. In the best case scenario, the outbreak would mean 382 million units will ship in 2020, down 3.4% from 396 million last year. -Canalys

@mweagle: “By infusing microservices architecture gratuitously, you’re just going to turn your bad code into a bad infrastructure.”

@nakul: 10 years ago, conventional wisdom in B2B software was: SMB sucks, go midmarket / enterprise ASAP. The biggest B2B hits of the last decade (Shopify, Square, Zoom, Slack) turned out to be SMB/freemium first. Whats conventional wisdom in B2B today that’ll be wrong the next decade?

@johnauthers: Yikes. Exclude the big 5 (Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook) and U.S. earnings were down 7.5% in the 4th quarter. H/t @AndrewLapthorne of SocGen

Erin Griffith:Over the past decade, technology start-ups grew so quickly that they couldn’t hire people fast enough. Now the layoffs have started coming in droves. Last month, the robot pizza start-up Zume and the car-sharing company Getaround slashed more than 500 jobs. Then the DNA testing company 23andMe, the logistics start-up Flexport, the Firefox maker Mozilla and the question-and-answer website Quora did their own cuts. “It feels like a reckoning is here,” said Josh Wolfe, a venture capitalist at Lux Capital in New York.

Paul Brebner: This leads to my #1 Kafka rule: Kafka is easy to scale, when you use the smallest number of consumers possible.

@MissAmyTobey: I'm trying really hard to be curious about the weird stuff that comes out of microservices thinking. For example, I'm curious about when the sidecar concept went from 'attachable small thing outside the hot path' to 'full-on complex system in its own right, tightly coupled'.

Edsger W. Dijkstra: The question of whether a computer can think is no more interesting than the question of whether a submarine can swim.

Crito: When you're aiming for 10/100/1000X improvements and/or radical changes in the way things are done, some of those bets don't pan out. The key is that if even 1% of them succeed, they can pay for all of the others. Google Brain was an X project and the head of X, Astro, has said it alone more than paid for all other X projects combined (admittedly this was back in 2015). The work they're doing here is riskier than venture capital invested in early-stage companies - failures should be expected. It's fair to critique a company for making poor long-term decisions to satisfy short-term shareholder demands, but this isn't one of those cases. It's perfectly reasonable for a firm to kill something when the question of "Can it be profitable?" goes from "Likely, in a few years" to, "Maybe, perhaps never, and even if it is, it won't be wildly so" - marginal benefits aren't moonshots.

@pjreddie: I stopped doing CV research because I saw the impact my work was having. I loved the work but the military applications and privacy concerns eventually became impossible to ignore.

@jeremy_daly: This is one of my favorite new #serverless patterns made possible by Lambda Destinations and EventBridge! No need to use the @awscloud SDK for transport between services (except for replay), optional delayed/throttled conditional replay, and *zero* error handling code needed. This is for event processing requests via EventBridge (e.g. an order is placed and some other process(es) needs to kick off). EB rules can be used to route errors based on type and # of retries. Replay requires a `putEvents` SDK call, but failures bubble up and are handle by SQS. Been using this for a few weeks now and it has been extremely effective. I'm working on a post that has more detail and some example code that I'll share soon.

@StarsAtNightTX: 1) No job is worth your sanity. 2) Ask for more pay. 3) Learn to say no.4) Taking on more responsibility without getting adequately compensated will not help you advance; it will teach them how to treat you.

Forrest Brazeal: What do the dead tree orchards, the asteroid farms, and the donut holes have in common? They’re all attempts to graft cloud onto an existing technical and organizational structure, without undertaking the messy, difficult work of rehabilitating the structure itself.

Lauren Tan: I realized that what I miss most is being a maker. It’s hard to describe what being a maker is, but I can describe what it feels like. It’s that feeling you get when you turn a blank canvas or empty document into something. Whether it’s a painting, a sculpture, code, it all still feels like magic. If you’re as fortunate as I am, you might know this feeling too. It’s powerful stuff. When I was working as an engineer, going into work everyday made me giddy with excitement. It didn’t feel like work. I’m getting paid to do my hobby! As a manager, I still made things in my spare time, but it wasn’t quite the same.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Our nature is so warped in so many directions, we are so conditioned by education, we have no longer any straight true reactions we can trust—and we have to be pretty wise

@danielbryantuk: "There are no best practices in software architecture. Only tradeoffs"

Cedric Chin: My closest cousin is a software engineer. Recently, his frontend engineering team hired a former musician: someone who had switched from piano to Javascript programming with the help of a bootcamp. He noticed immediately that her pursuit of skills (and the questions she asked) were sharper and more focused than the other engineers he had hired. He thought her prior experience with climbing the skill tree of music had something to do with it.

@benbjohnson: Every time I hear someone say they need five 9's of uptime, I think of GitHub. Everybody relies on them, they have maybe 99.9% uptime, and they got bought for $7.5B by Microsoft. Unless you're making pacemakers, ease up on your crazy uptime requirements.

JCharante: I wish the sibling comment wasn't dead so I could point out that Amazon's Choice for microwaves is one with Alexa integration. Amazon has already taken over the Smart Microwave market.

Hugh Howey: I’m here because they ain’t made a computer yet that won’t do something stupid one time out of a hundred trillion. Seems like good odds, but when computers are doing trillions of things a day, that means a whole lot of stupid.

XANi_: Splitting code on logical bundaries almost always makes sense even in monolith, and can always just deploy your monolith everywhere. Then dedicate some instances of it to doing a specific task, at that point you can optimize what kind of instance you are paying for for a given job. Then start refactoring and carving out that part so it is basically "an app within an app". Maybe even to a point that it is a library. You can start defining an API and instantly testing how well it works. At this point you can just have a team that takes care of that part and doesn't much care about the rest of the application. Then move all the data this part owns to it's own data store.

@PeterVosshall: 2) So many things to be proud of: services-oriented architecture, real-time data propagation, saving Christmas in 2004 when Oracle RAC couldn't scale, blazing a trail for NoSQL with Dynamo and receiving the ACM Hall of Fame award for our paper at SOSP 2017, 3) becoming Amazon's first Distinguished Engineer in 2008, leading Amazon's Principal Engineer Community (the best in the tech world), building a cloud-accelerated browser for our tablets, leading the charge on scaling & blast radius reduction and cell-based architecture

Malcolm Kendrick: I have virtually given up explaining to journalists that experts will always hold exactly the same view as each other. If they did not, they would – by definition – no longer be experts. A dissenting expert is a contradiction in terms. You are either with us, or against us. One might as well ask a Manchester City supporter if he knows of any other Manchester City supporters who support Manchester United.

Geoffrey West: The battle to combat entropy by continually having to supply more energy for growth, innovation, maintenance, and repair, which becomes increasingly more challenging as the system ages, underlies any serious discussion of aging, mortality, resilience, and sustainability, whether for organisms, companies, or societies.

Ashok Leyland~ Migrating to AWS, this automotive leader earned a host of business benefits, including cost reductions, a 300% improvement in data processing speed, a 40% uplift in KPI computation, and the ability for its data scientists to analyse telematics data much faster by using tools from AWS, thereby providing its end customers with deep insights. Compute was 30% faster.

Tata Global Beverages~ Improvements from moving to the cloud. Final order settlement reduces from 4 hours to 20 minutes. Stock report run time reduces from 30 minutes to 5 minutes. 7% saving over in-house datacenter. 5%-8% savings on managed services contract. 2-3% savings on shutdown governance control and right-sizing. It as much as sales and marketing and supply change. Let AWS handle technology so IT focus on business needs.

Andrew Dzurak: When the electrons in either a real atom or our artificial atoms form a complete shell, they align their poles in opposite directions so that the total spin of the system is zero, making them useless as a qubit. But when we add one more electron to start a new shell, this extra electron has a spin that we can now use as a qubit again

@imrankhan: Me: "What do you mean? Aren't they all ubers and lyfts?" Him: "Yeah, but the drivers lease the cars off the same guy. I met him." (2/9) "He's from Virginia, and leases out thousands of cars to drivers who for financial or background reasons can't otherwise buy or rent a car that meets, say, Uber's rules." Me: "Oh, ok. Well, that makes sense."

Marc Brooker: "A few years ago at AWS we started building Physalia, a specialized database we built to improve the availability and scalability of EBS. Physalia uses locality, based on knowledge of data center topology, to avoid making the hard

2J0: When Blackberry bought QNX I thought they would leverage their carrier network footprint to build a security managed turnkey/white box IoT business in controllers from white goods to plant. Everything I have since read about the major mobile hardware/phone companies taught me to stop over estimating the ability for organisations who are monomaniacally focussed on exploiting initial (fluke by statistical measures) in SF insights implemented by early engineering focus by arguably genius minds, have no ability whatsoever to understand how anything can interoperate or even coexist, because they are hell bent on protecting the boundaries of their product features and technology surface.

tptacek: People have a weird mental model of how big-company bug bounty programs work. Paypal --- a big company for sure, with a large and talented application security team --- is not interested in stiffing researchers out of bounties. They have literally no incentive to do so. In fact: the people tasked with running the bounty probably have the opposite incentive: the program looks better when it is paying out bounties for strong findings.

mrtksn: Not the Google Cloud but Firebase is by far the nicest experience I ever had with a "hosting" provider. It is a bit expensive but I think this proves that there are many low hanging fruits to gather out there. It's essentially an API to access a streamlined database, file hosting, access provider and so on. Everything integrated and can talk to each other.

Backblaze: The total AFR [Annualized Failure Rate] for 2019 rose significantly in 2019. About 75% of the different drive models experienced a rise in AFR from 2018 to 2019. There are two primary drivers behind this rise. First, the 8 TB drives as a group seem to be having a mid-life crisis as they get older, with each model exhibiting their highest failure rates recorded. While none of the rates is cause for worry, they contribute roughly one fourth (1/4) of the drive days to the total, so any rise in their failure rate will affect the total. The second factor is the Seagate 12 TB drives, this issue is being aggressively addressed by the 12 TB migration project reported on previously.

splatcollision: CouchDB is awesome, full stop. While it's missing some popularity from MongoDB and having wide adoption of things like mongoose in lots of open source CMS-type projects, it wins for the (i believe) unique take on map / reduce and writing custom javascript view functions that run on every document, letting you really customize the way you can query slice and access parts of your data...

Legogris: For a startup, it can work out like this: Start out on AWS/GCP/Azure in the initial phase when you want to optimize for velocity in terms of pushing out new functionality and services. When you start to require several message queues, different data stores, dynamic provisioning and high availability, you save a lot on setup and maintenance - the initial cost of getting your private own cloud up and running, and doing so stably, is not to be underestimated. Especially when you're still exploring and haven't figured out the best technologies for you long-term. Then, at some point, that dynamic changes as you have a better understanding of your needs, the. I think building somewhat cloud-agnostic to ease friction of provider migration is good, regardless, but do so pragmatically and look at the APIs from a service perspective.

Suphatra Rufo: No, I don't think it's a dying market [Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server]. I don't think people are migrating as fast as the hype makes you believe and you can kind of tell... At re:Invent last month, Andy sort of alluded to that. He was annoyed that people weren't migrating off of on-prem fast enough because it just takes time and people want to be smart and careful. And you would be surprised at how much both of those companies go through switchbacks, right?

thu2111: Also: free cloud credits. Don't underestimate that. I know of two startups (one that I work at). Both are hooked on the cloud, albeit one has an insane cloud bill and one has a very reasonable bill. The reason in both cases is MSFT/AWS gave them massive up front "free" credits, which meant there was no incentive to impose internal controls on usage or put in place a culture of conservation. AWS doesn't think twice before dropping $20k on cloud credits to anyone who wrote a mobile app. At the company with the unreasonable bill, it's not even a SaaS provider. It literally just runs a few very low traffic websites for user manuals, some CI boxes and some marketing sites. The entire thing could be run off three or four dedicated boxes 95% of which would be CI, I'm sure of it. Yet this firm spends several tech salaries worth of money on Azure every quarter. The bill is eyebleeding.

Adriene Mishler: Everything changed when we did our first “30 days of yoga” video [in 2015]. The idea is that we’re doing it with people live during January, all across the globe. And it’s free. No gimmicks, no catch. That’s when we really started to see the numbers move, and they have not stopped since then.

com2kid: The behavior model itself is super useful for user journeys. My biggest take away is that when someone first downloads an application (or signs up on a website) they do so because they have a problem they want to solve, and at that moment there is a level of motivational energy that they are willing to spend. Be it adding pictures to a dating app or going through an onboarding process. If that first use is too complex, the user's motivation is exhausted and they'll drop out.

Rick Beato~ Copyright claims might as well take a gun to your head and take your money. Getting paid like a collection agency makes a worse system even without a legitimate claim. Fair use. Disputing on YouTube gives you a copyright strike and three strikes they take your channel down. Fear is used to control YouTubers. Labels make so much money off of YouTube because YouTubers don't dare fight lest their channel be taken down. YouTube doesn't care about fair use. Labels don't care about fare use. They just want to stay out of it and let their content producers be screwed.

Peter Palomaki: Within five years, it’s likely that we will have QD-based image sensors in our phones, enabling us to take better photos and videos in low light, improve facial recognition technology, and incorporate infrared photodetection into our daily lives in ways we can’t yet predict. And they will do all of that with smaller sensors that cost less than anything available today.

Simone Kriz: Airship’s In-App Messaging capabilities power the onboarding flow for Caesar’s Rewards. New users receive automated welcome messages, encouraging them to register for exclusive features and personalized offers. This effort has resulted in a 350% higher three-month retention rate among users who opt in to push notifications. If someone changes their mind and opts out of push notifications, Airship is there to save the day, as well. Airship’s Custom Events feature triggers in-app messages to win back subscribers. “Close to 30% of users clicked the call-to-action button that directed them to opt back in,” Turner says.

Bitbucket: We did indeed shift the majority of traffic to replicas while keeping added latency close to 10ms. Below is a snapshot of requests, grouped by the database that was used for reads, before our new router was introduced. As you can see most of the requests (the small squares) were using the primary database. Looking at the primary database on a typically busy Wednesday we can see a reduction in rows fetched of close to 50%.

Michael Feldman: On Monday, while recapping the latest list announced at the ISC conference, TOP500 [supercomputers] author Erich Strohmaier offered his take on why this persistent slowdown is occurring. His explanation: the death of Dennard scaling. “There is no escaping Dennard Scaling anymore,” Strohmaier noted.

Useful Stuff:

Soft Stuff

Netflix/dispatch (article): All of the ad-hoc things you’re doing to manage incidents today, done for you, and a bunch of other things you should've been doing, but have not had the time!



m3db/m3: The fully open source metrics platform built on M3DB, a distributed timeseries database. M3, a metrics platform, and M3DB, a distributed time series database, were developed at Uber out of necessity. After using what was available as open source and finding we were unable to use them at our scale due to issues with their reliability, cost and operationally intensive nature we built our own metrics platform piece by piece. We used our experience to help us build a native distributed time series database, a highly dynamic and performant aggregation service, query engine and other supporting infrastructure.



Ray: a high-performance distributed execution framework targeted at large-scale machine learning and reinforcement learning applications. It achieves scalability and fault tolerance by abstracting the control state of the system in a global control store and keeping all other components stateless. It uses a shared-memory distributed object store to efficiently handle large data through shared memory, and it uses a bottom-up hierarchical scheduling architecture to achieve low-latency and high-throughput scheduling. It uses a lightweight API based on dynamic task graphs and actors to express a wide range of applications in a flexible manner.



linuxkit/linuxkit (podcast): A toolkit for building secure, portable and lean operating systems for containers



wwwil/glb-demo (article): This is a demo of a container-native multi-cluster global load balancer, with Cloud Armor polices, for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using Terraform.

Pub Stuff