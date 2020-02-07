Stuff The Internet Says On Scalability For February 7th, 2020

Wake up! It's HighScalability time:

.A network visualization of an information operation on Twitter which originated in Russia (Watch six decade-long disinformation operations unfold in six minutes)

Number Stuff:

95.26%: uptime for a solar powered website. One kilowatt-hour of solar generated electricity can serve almost 50,000 unique visitors.

$4.7 billion: YouTube Q4 revenue. $2.6 billion cloud. On a yearly basis YouTube is up 36 percent from 2018 and 86 percent compared to 2017. Scheduling an ad every 5 seconds is profitable. Nick Statt: 20% the size of Facebook's; contributes 10% of all Google revenue; 6x bigger than Twitch; about 20 percent the size of entire US TV ad spent

25%: less energy used by a smart heating and cooling control system.

10x: increase in WiFi signal strength and 2x median channel capacity using a smart wall surface that "can work both as a mirror or a lens" to focus radio signals onto the right devices on either side of the "fence."

150 million: Amazon Prime members. Remember, Costco makes their money on membership dues, not goods.

2 exabytes: space needed for complete wiring diagram for a mouse brain.

11%: increase in commerce when eBay improved its translation function.

175: Amazon retail fulfillment centers worldwide with over 250,000 full-time associates shipping millions of items per day.

62%: Microsoft's Azure increase in revenue year-on-year. Its Dynamics 365 service – cloud-based enterprise resource planning – jumped 42 per cent.

$2 billion: smart building market revenue by 2026 for software and services.

143: New Geoglyphs Discovered on the Nasca Pampa

218 million: Snapchat users, up 3.8%. Snap lost $241 million on 560.8 million in revenue that’s up 44% year-over-year and an EPS of $0.03.

3,000: military maps collected by King George III.

1+ billion: hours of video watched on YouTube every day.

4: satellites needed to provide continuous global coverage for a fraction of the cost.

31 billion: items stored by Duolingo to deliver lessons in 80+ languages. 24,000 read units per second and 3,300 write units per second. 18 mliiion monthly active users. 6 billion exercises per month. 2 people in devops.

2 billion: daily swipes at Tinder and hosts more than 30 billion matches to 190 countries globally.

12%: reduction in semiconductor industry revenue for 2019. Memory revenue dropped 33%.

$10 billion: Google Cloud run rate. It grew by 53.6% in the last year.

90%: of all Bluetooth devices will include Bluetooth Low Energy by 2023.

30%: Chrome is slower.

Quotable Stuff:

Jeffrey Paul: Connectivity will be the great equalizer in the future. With high-quality, uncensored, reliable access to the global network, intelligent and resourceful people located virtually anywhere can operate on substantially similar footing to anyone else so equipped. Billions of people, blocked from accessing the Internet due to lack of infrastructure or local greed or fraud related to same, are presently kept from participating in the global knowledge economy. Starlink will remedy this, to some extent. Save for the wide deployment of the Internet itself, Starlink and its spiritual siblings launched by others may be one of the crowning technological achievements of our generation. Preliminary tests with fewer than 100 satellites up showed approximately 600Mbps available as tested on an aircraft in flight to Starlink.

Werner Vogels: There's lots of things I would have done differently [at AWS]. For example, in the beginning, we combined identity and account. Those are two different things. Identity is a security component, and account is what you bill things to. If we had been smarter, we would have separated them, as we eventually did.

Mark Lapedus: Today’s microelectronics are organized with 80% of things in the cloud and 20% on the edge. In five years from now, it will be reversed. It will be 80% on the edge and only 20% in the cloud. There is some rational behind this, telling us that it will go in this direction. It is a question of the privacy of data.

@lethain: One morning as the golden rays of sunlight drifted into the rusting windows of our [Digg] Potrero office, our fortunes started to change. Facebook activity spiked and for one glorious day we were the top ranking newsfeed application on Facebook. A day later our haggard data pipeline plopped the day’s analytics into Hive, and our two data scientists, Alan and Tara, ran the analysis – what was the nature of our salvation? Our hero? A piece of malware pretending to be a Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez sex tape. Our future? Selling the business, the patents, and most valuably the team to the highest bidder.

@kvlly: Protip: If you're stuck on a coding issue, sleep on it. That way when you wake up and try to fix it and it's still broken, at least you got some sleep.

@joe_hellerstein: 1/3 This deserves a longer discussion but (1) step functions are very slow, see paper. 2/3 (2) invoking multiple fns is so slow you can’t contemplate interesting logic cast into multiple fns the way you would in a standard programming language, so give up on pure stateless functional programming in that regime. 3/3 (3) as a result I question whether current wisdom on patterns vs antipatterns for serverless is sound. Perhaps constrained by 1st gen FaaS limitations, which basically limit programming to coarse-grained workflow. Substantially undercuts the potential of the platform.

@eturner303: Wow: Google's "Meena" chatbot was trained on a full TPUv3 pod (2048 TPU cores) for **30 full days** - That's more than $1,400,000 of compute time to train this chatbot model. (! 100+ petaflops of sustained compute !)

Matthew Skelton: Co-design the organisation and the system architecture.

Geoff Roberts: The lesson here is simple—don’t be distracted by new or adjacent markets until you’re truly winning and dominating in your own. You don’t need a huge TAM to build a big company

Scott Aaronson: Later, Krishna explained why quantum computers will never replace classical computers: because if you stored your bank balance on a quantum computer, one day you’d have $1, the next day $1000, the day after that $1 again, and so forth! He explained how, where current supercomputers use the same amount of energy needed to power all of Davos to train machine learning models, quantum computers would use less than the energy needed to power a single house. New algorithms do need to be designed to run neural networks quantumly, but fortunately that’s all being done as we speak.

Michael Letko: This is one of the first times we’re getting to see an outbreak of a new virus and have the scientific community sharing their data almost in real time, rather than have to go through classic route of going through the journals

Roger Lee: My advice to marketplace companies, considering all this, is to pay attention to unit economics—not just growth. Growth without attractive unit economics is just not sustainable; it’s like gorging on empty calories. So, what exactly are attractive unit economics in this sector? I see three key metrics to track. First, have a plan to break even on paid acquisition within 12 months. Second, maintain an “LTV to CAC” ratio, which means lifetime customer value compared to customer-acquisition costs, of 3X or more within 2-3 years of customer acquisition. Finally, you should also strive to comply with the so-called “Rule of 40”—the idea that a company’s growth rate plus EBITDA margin should equal or exceed 40%. Younger companies can hit this benchmark by growing very rapidly (e.g., 100% annual growth with -60% EBITDA margins). But as they mature and growth slows, they need to focus on efficiency (and eventually profitability) to keep up (e.g., 40% revenue growth with 0% EBITDA margins, 20% growth with 20% EBITDA margins, etc.)

@etherealmind: Context: Google spent 0.000040625% of gross 2019 revenue on a bug bounty program. The avg Google salary employee costs ~240K (120K salary doubled) or roughly 27 FTE roles. So it was cheap.

@dhh: Now that our industry is finally recovering from the mass delusion that microservices was going to be the future, it's surely time to for the even bigger delusion that serverless is what's going to provide the all-purpose salvation 🙄😂

@Ned1313: In seven years of consulting, I saw no major evidence of this. Almost all of my projects were moving things into the cloud or creating new things in the cloud. I started out working exclusively on projects to install on-premises hardware, and quickly moved to exclusively cloud.

Alexandra Mousavizadeh: The US is the undisputed leader in AI development, the Index shows. The western superpower scored almost twice as highly as second-placed China, thanks to the quality of its research, talent and private funding. America was ahead on the majority of key metrics – and by a significant margin. However, on current growth experts predict China will overtake the US in just five to 10 years.

Dan Luu: Reaching 95%-ile isn't very impressive because it's not that hard to do. I think this is one of my most ridiculable ideas. It doesn't help that, when stated nakedly, that sounds elitist. But I think it's just the opposite: most people can become (relatively) good at most things.

@kellabyte: The only highly scalable system I’ve ever witnessed myself that was thousands of requests per second was written in Ruby and it had something like 2,000 instances.

Alexander Krylatov: [Transport Engineers] do not have competencies in the field of system-related increases in traffic performance. If engineers manage to achieve local improvements, after a while the flows rearrange and the same traffic jams appear in other places.

Jonathan Blow: And so Rust has a good set of ingredients there. The problem that I have with it is when I'm working on really hard stuff, I don't exactly know what I'm doing for a long time. And so if the cost of experimentation is driven too high, it actually impairs my ability to get work done.

Benedict Evans: Software ate the world, so all the world's problems get expressed in software. We connected everyone, including the bad people.

@_joemag: Our industry continues to hurt from the fact that one year is single worst length of time for certificate expirations. Too short to be rare and ignorable, and too long to build an operational muscle around renewing them.

Paul Marks: For the future, however, the banking and finance industry's move to voice-based account management services—following on the success of voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, and Apple's Siri—may end up making them vulnerable to hack attacks via deepfake audio. That might add a voiceprint component to digital doppelgängers, with heavy ramifications for services.

Christian Sandström: [Clayton Christensen] argued that companies were being misled by the very same practices—such as listening to their customers, or designing next-generation products for existing users—that had made them successful in the first place. Firms performed well by adhering to the needs of key actors in the environment, but over time, the environment started to impose a great indirect control over firms, eventually putting them in deep trouble. The theory was beautifully counterintuitive.

Ivo Bolsens: In the future you will see more FPGA nodes than CPU nodes. The ratio might be something like one CPU to 16 FPGAs, acceleration will outweigh general compute in the CPU.

MIT Tech Review: In 2019, the most significant investment or priority for surveyed companies’ technology strategy was data architecture. Nearly 80% of respondents picked data architecture as a top three priority investment last year. This paves the way for data analytics and AI which will become much greater priorities in 2020, jumping from 63% to 91%. Investment in digitizing products and services was the number two priority in 2019, but slides behind the Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, and even blockchain technology as a priority for 2020.

YawningAngel: I'm an enterprise GCP customer, Google Support have a few superbly irritating habits: 1. They link to generic documentation that doesn't solve my problem 2. They insist that things that are clearly bugs aren't bugs until they're provided with some trivial reproduction case that satisfies them 3. They refuse to advise on issues with beta products despite half of GCP's products being in a beta 4. They are sometimes just flat-out wrong (but confidently so) about the cause of an issue. Give me AWS support any day

@sandy_carter: The U.S. Navy is moving the largest ERP system — 72,000 users across 6 commands — to the #AWS Cloud. The milestone came 10 months ahead of schedule.

@ajaynairthinks: Sunday musings as I write an exec doc - It’s critical for those us building “way of life” tech to understand the human factors of our offering. For example, whatever you think of Kubernetes as a technology, it has a very powerful force working in its favor : Hope.

Rehan van der Merwe: This blog will demonstrate the high throughput rate that DynamoDB can handle by writing 1 million records in 60 seconds with a single Lambda, that is approximately 17k writes per second. This is all done with less than 250 lines of code and less than 70 lines of CloudFormation. We will also show how to reach 40k writes per second (2.4 million per minute) by running a few of the importer Lambdas concurrently to observe the DynamoDB burst capacity in action.

@rbranson: An interesting trend that GDPR/CCPA is driving within engineering teams is that data retention is being considered at the onset of projects pretty consistently. It's a pretty easy box to check for most systems, particularly when built with finite retention from the start.

Paul Teich: Google may have opted to design more intelligence into its routers (see more about the Andromeda network controller and the Click modular router to dive into the architecture), relegating its Intel NICs to use Intel QuickData Technology’s DMA and to offload network encryption and decryption from server processors. If GCP has deployed SmartNICs, the search engine giant and cloud provider has stayed completely silent about it.

Backblaze: What we’re seeing in our fleet right now is a higher-than-typical failure rate among some of our 12TB Seagate drives. I

Diego Pacheco: Fastify did 6K RPS (Request per Second). Netty did 23K RPS (Request Per Second). Actix did 53K RPS (Request Per Second). Actix 1ms latency. Netty 4ms latency. Fastify 14ms latency

Sabine Hossenfelder: To start, I need to say what undecidability and uncomputability are in the first place. The concepts go back to the work of Alan Turing who in 1936 showed that no algorithm exists that will take as input a computer program (and its input data), and output 0 if the program halts and 1 if the program does not halt. This “Halting Problem” is therefore undecidable by algorithm. So, a key way to know whether a problem is algorithmically undecidable – or equivalently uncomputable – is to see if the problem is equivalent to the Halting Problem.

Ayende Rahien: For certain type of applications, there is a hard cap of what load you can be expected to handle. And you should absolutely take advantage of this. The more stuff you can not do, the better you are. And if you can make reasonable assumptions about your load, you don’t need to go crazy. Simpler architecture means faster time to market, meaning that you can actually deliver value, rather than trying to prepare for the Babies’ Apocalypse.

Roger Dooley: As mints, early Life Savers were unremarkable except for a memorable brand based on their proprietary hole in the center. Other mints no doubt tasted about the same. The key to the explosive growth of Life Savers was convenience: customers could make the purchase without thinking. Noble was smart enough to place the displays not in candy stores but in the exact places where people might want a mint – when paying at a tobacco store, saloon, or restaurant. And, the “nickel change” practice ensured near-zero thought and effort to make the sale.

anderskaseorg: The problem with using a classical computer to solve an NP-hard problem is that as the problem size increases, in the worst case, as far as we know, the running time increases exponentially. The problem with using a photonic computer to solve an NP-hard problem is that as the problem size increases, the amount of light at the output node drops exponentially. Even under the assumption that you can get rid of all background noise, that means you need to run your detector for longer so as to be able to detect the output photons, and…the running time increases exponentially.

Wesley Aptekar-Cassels: Writing non-trivial software that is correct (for any meaningful definition of correct) is beyond the current capabilities of the human species. Being aligned with teammates on what you're building is more important than building the right thing. Peak productivity for most software engineers happens closer to 2 hours a day of work than 8 hours. Most measures of success are almost entirely uncorrelated with merit. Thinking about things is a massively valuable and underutilized skill. Most people are trained to not apply this skill. The fact that current testing practices are considered "effective" is an indictment of the incredibly low standards of the software industry. How kind your teammates are has a larger impact on your effectiveness than the programming language you use.

Murat: Liu Cixin has a programming background. He should have realized that this trust problem is better handled by using a Byzantine fault-tolerant consensus protocol. Instead of one person, choose 7 people to act as swordholders and this system will tolerate 2 Byzantine swordholders (because N>3*F).

Traveloka: One of the advantages of serverless architecture is that it costs less compared to renting a dedicated server. In our case, we managed to trim down our spending by more than 90% compared to our existing cost with the EC2 server. Another advantage is that we don’t have to maintain our server since AWS is doing it for us. As a result, the latency to load front-end content is also greatly reduced.

Sabine Hossenfelder: When I speak about a minimal length, a lot of people seem to have a particular image in mind, which is that the minimal length works like a kind of discretization, a pixilation of an photo or something like that. But that is most definitely the wrong image. The minimal length that we are talking about here is more like an unavoidable blur on an image, some kind of fundamental fuzziness that nature has. It may, but does not necessarily come with a discretization. What does this all mean? Well, it means that we might be close to finding a final theory, one that describes nature at its most fundamental level and there is nothing more beyond that.

Jianfeng Gao: Deep learning, in some sense, is to map all the knowledge from the symbolic space to neural space because in the neural space, all the concepts are represented using continuous vectors. It’s a continuous space. It has a lot of very nice mass properties. It’s very easy to train. That’s why, if you have a large amount of data and you want to train a highly non-linear function, it’s much easier to do so in the neural space than in the symbolic space, but the disadvantage of the neural space is it’s not human comprehensible.

@cocoaphony: Periodic Reminder: When debugging, you must first accept that something you believe is true is not true. If everything you believed about this system were true, it would work. It doesn't, so you're wrong about something. This is a surprisingly common stumbling block for devs.

Scott Aaronson: And I replied: I’m flattered by your surely inflated praise, but in truth I should also thank you. You caught me at a moment when I’d been thinking to myself that, if only I could make one or two people’s eyes light up with comprehension about the fallacy of a QC simply trying all possible answers in parallel and then magically picking the best one, or about the central role of amplitudes and interference, or about the “merely” quadratic nature of the Grover speedup, or about the specialized nature of the most dramatic known applications for QCs, or about the gap between where the experimentalists are now and what’s needed for error correction and hence true scalability, or about the fact that “quantum supremacy” is obviously not a sufficient condition for a QC to be useful, but it’s equally obviously a necessary condition, or about the fact that doing something “practical” with a QC is of very little interest unless the task in question is actually harder for classical computers, which is a question of great subtlety … I say, if I could make only two or four eyes light up with comprehension of these things, then on that basis alone I could declare that the whole trip to Davos was worth it.

pcr910303: Unison is a functional language that treats a codebase as an content addressable database[2] where every ‘content’ is an definition. In Unison, the ‘codebase’ is a somewhat abstract concept (unlike other languages where a codebase is a set of files) where you can inject definitions, somewhat similar to a Lisp image. One can think of a program as a graph where every node is a definition and a definition’s content can refer to other definitions. Unison content-addresses each node and aliases the address to a human-readable name. This means you can replace a name with another definition, and since Unison knows the node a human-readable name is aliased to, you can exactly find every name’s use and replace them to another node. In practice I think this means very easy refactoring unlike today’s programming languages where it’s hard to find every use of an identifier.

otterley: (I work for AWS. Opinions are my own and not necessarily those of my employer.) I've been doing some initial M6g tests in my lab, and while I'm not able to disclose benchmarks, I can say that my real-world experience so far reflects what's been claimed elsewhere. Graviton2 is going to be a game changer. It's not like the usual experience with ARM where you have to trade off performance for price, and decide whether migrating is worth the recompilation effort. In my lab, performance of the workloads I've tried so far is uniformly better than on the equivalent M5 configuration running on the Intel processor. You're not sacrificing anything by running on Graviton2. If your workloads are based on scripting languages, Java, or Go, or you can recompile your C/C++ code, you're going to want to use these instances if you can. The pricing is going to make it irresistible. Basically, unless you're running COTS (commercial off-the-shelf software), it's a no-brainer.

Mark Lapedus: A chip consists of three parts—transistor, contacts and interconnects. The transistor serves as the switch in a device. Advanced chips have as many as 35 billion transistors. The interconnects, which reside on the top of the transistor, consist of tiny copper wiring schemes that transfer electrical signals from one transistor to another. The transistor and interconnect are connected by a layer called the middle-of-line (MOL). The MOL consists of tiny contact structures. IC scaling, the traditional way of advancing a design, shrinks the transistor specs at each process node and packs them onto a monolithic die...Scaling is also slowing at advanced nodes. Generally, a 7nm foundry process consists of a contacted poly pitch (CPP) ranging from 56nm-57nm with a 40nm metal pitch, according to IC Knowledge and TEL. At 5nm, the CPP is roughly 45nm-50nm with a 26nm metal pitch. CPP, a key transistor metric, measures the distance between a source and drain contact.

Useful Stuff:

Soft Stuff:

Replicache: a per-user cache that sits between your backend and client. Whatever you put in the server replica gets sent as deltas to the client on next sync. Any changes you make on the client replica get forwarded as requests to your service's APIs. Replicache guarantees that after each sync, a client replica will exactly match the server. @aboodman: Replicache makes it easy to create blazingly fast mobile, web, and desktop applications by making them offline-first. It's using something sort of like a CRDT. A true CRDT is not needed because Replicache is not intended to work in a masterless environment.



trekhleb/state-of-the-art-shitcode: This a list of state-of-the-art shitcode principles your project should follow to call it a proper shitcode.



Netflix-Skunkworks/riskquant (article): A library to assist in quantifying risk.



cdk-patterns/serverless: This is an example CDK stack to deploy The Scalable Webhook stack described by Jeremy Daly

