Stuff The Internet Says On Scalability For January 10th, 2020

Forrest Brazeal warns you not to spend your limited innovation credits building bespoke, complex systems that provide no direct value to your business, instead position yourself at the top of what he calls the Wisdom/Cleverness Curve

20%: drop in tech M&A spending in 2019.

$6 billion: cost of fake clicks out of $300 billion spent on online ads in 2019. Potentially tens of billions of fraud have not be accounted for.

380: undersea cables spanning more than 745,000 miles—or more than three times the distance to the moon. Google is a part or sole owner of 15 different undersea cables. One of the fastest undersea cables in operation today is the Marea cable, partially owned by Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook. It transmits data at 160 terabits per second.

60: more Startlink satellites sent into space by SpaceX.

100 million: active Apple News users.

32: strands of DNA used to calculate the square root of square numbers 1, 4, 9, 16, 25 and so on up to 900. The team controls hybridisation in such a way that it changes the overall fluorescent signal so that it corresponds to the square root of the original number. The number can then be deduced from the colour.

200 million: Alexa powered devices. 2x growth in one year.

500 million: Google Assistant users.

$1: invested after the Civil War would be worth $1 million today (even allowing for inflation).

11000 watts: our social metabolic rate is 11,000 watts (a dozen elephants, 3/4 of blue whale). It only takes 90 watts of energy (2000 calories a day, a lightbulb) to keep us alive.

1%: of CPU and 4% of RAM globally at Google is used by hash tables.

3: concurrent k8s clusters running on F-16s. The Department of Defense is making a big bet on containers, Kubernetes and Istio. It’s a flexible but universal development platform for software teams across the military and prevents vendor-lock in.

-65%: Fortnite year-over-year decline in net revenue on iOS. It is likely that Fortnite is generating less than half its total mobile revenue on Android.

$1 billion: spent through eBay's Buy APIs.

Forrest Brazeal: Here’s the problem: K8s is so complex that we avoid even spelling out the word, like it’s the Hebrew name for God. The orchestration and configuration requirements to run it in production are far beyond many teams’ comfort level. That’s why hosted versions of Kubernetes like GKE and EKS are so popular. When your open-source software is so complex that it effectively requires a cloud provider to run it on your behalf, you’ve stumbled into back door lock-in. And you don’t even get the advantage of traditional cloud lock-in, which is deep integration between native services.

Bertrand Meyer: The Shortest Possible Schedule theorem confirms what good project managers know: you can, within limits, shorten delivery times by bringing all hands on deck. The precise version deserves to be widely known.

Adrian Colyer: The central irony referred to in this paper is that the more we automate, and the more sophisticated we make that automation, the more we become dependent on a highly skilled human operator.

@ID_AA_Carmack: My formative memory of Python was when the Quake Live team used it for the back end work, and we wound up having serious performance problems with a few million users. My bias is that a lot (not all!) of complex “scalable” systems can be done with a simple, single C++ server.

Chris Swan: The emerging message is simple – once your data is in a cloud storage is very cheap relative to the cost of getting the data back out. The corollary is also alluringly simple – data gravity is real, so you should put all of your data (and associated workload) into the same cloud provider.

@ben11kehoe: Christmas Day operations at iRobot so far: requested a limit increase for a firehose stream. That’s about it. Anyone who says #serverless isn’t ready for production doesn’t know what they are talking about. There are two important beneficiaries of our serverless architecture today: our customers, obviously, but also our employees: their minds can be at ease, able to celebrate if they are celebrating.

Linus Torvalds: I repeat: do not use spinlocks in user space, unless you actually know what you're doing. And be aware that the likelihood that you know what you are doing is basically nil. There's a very real reason why you need to use sleeping locks (like pthread_mutex etc). In fact, I'd go even further: don't ever make up your own locking routines. You will get the wrong, whether they are spinlocks or not. You'll get memory ordering wrong, or you'll get fairness wrong, or you'll get issues like the above "busy-looping while somebody else has been scheduled out".

@sophiebits: Someone asked me today about the differences between Google’s and Facebook’s engineering cultures. Based on what I know, here’s what I said: 1. G’s tech stacks differ widely between products (many teams build their own infrastructure or frameworks), whereas FB favors consistency across teams (eg: 95% of FB’s web properties use the same stack). 2. G has a stronger culture of “only some people can work on certain code” (OWNERS files, “readability”); FB tries more to encourage cross-team contributions (eg: there are posters with “Nothing at Facebook is someone else’s problem”) – as well as internal mobility. 3. G historically rewarded building technology for the sake of building technology; FB has been more focused on building products and seeing technology only as a means towards that.

@AWSreInvent: @clare_liguori shares how AWS Fargate takes advantage of Firecracker microVMs that are based on Nitro. These VMs require less than 5mb of memory & allow for extremely high-density containers on bare metal instances. #reInvent

Eric Berger: Some have questioned whether China, which has flown six human spaceflights in the last 16 years, can really build a large low-Earth space station, send taikonauts to the Moon, return samples from Mars, and more in the coming decade or two. But what seems clear is that the country's authoritarian government has long-term plans and is taking steps toward becoming a global leader in space exploration.

@cloud_opinion: AWS is executing MSFT's playbook from the 90s MSFT is executing GOOG playbook from the 2000s GOOG is executing Xerox playbook from the 80s

@melissamcewen: Software Engineering Pro Tip: Avoid releasing software. Just keep it on your localhost. Releases just cause problems, not just on Holidays or weekends, but weekdays too.

spankalee: Yeah, App Engine would have cost $0 since that traffic would fit in the free tier. Cloud Run would be the slightly more general and newer way to do this too, and the free tire there is 2 million req/month. I _think_ he could have migrated containers directly from GKE.

Adrian Colyer: This puts me in mind of Kernighan’s Law (“Debugging is twice as hard as writing the code in the first place. Therefore, if you write the code as cleverly as possible, you are, by definition, not smart enough to debug it.”). If we push ourselves to the limits of our technological abilities in automating a system, how then are we going to be able to manage it?

Linus: Reality is messy.

kevstev: The performance ceilings aren't that different, and not that impactful, at least not until you get to FANG scale, and I mean literally only FANG scale. We were running a billion dollar business with on 8 fairly small VMs for the API layer, which handled all of the ecommerce transaction handling. I remember at one point we encountered a memory leak of some sort in node, and the instances were falling over and dying about once an hour, but restarting and recovering- this was causing a few % error rates to our customers. I was insistent that we get all hands on deck to figure this out ASAP, and our head of Ops type person said "kevstev, we can throw hardware at this problem to meet SLOs until you get it under control. Your monthly server costs are less than my studio apartment cost me per month in Jersey City 15 years ago."

@iamharaldur: Seven years ago I led a team to create the first Google Santa Tracker. I was not supposed to be in that role. But it changed my life. It started as a pretty standard call. I had been working with Upperquad and their founder, my friend Phil, on a number of projects, many of them for Google. This time around, the Google Maps team wanted a way for kids to follow Santa on Christmas Eve.

Ariel Ellis: When I started at Backblaze, SSDs were more than ten times the cost of conventional hard drives. Now they’re about three times the cost. But for Backblaze’s business, three times the cost is not viable for the pricing targets we have to meet.

Renan Ranelli~ Do your reads in the same transaction as your writes. Pay special attention to updates; Be ready to retry transactions if you want consistency, do mindlessly think transactions will always be successful; You, backend develop, are the guardian of primary data's integrity.

@copyconstruct: Subtweeting here: Requests/second is a garbage metric. It means jack shit unless you’re willing go into what kind of request you’re serving, what the cache hit ratio is, what your traffic distribution looks like, what’s the expected response time and more.

@fchollet: Our field isn't quite "artificial intelligence" -- it's "cognitive automation": the encoding and operationalization of human-generated abstractions / behaviors / skills. The "intelligence" label is a category error

@benawad: The dark side of GraphQL: performance. My resolver took 19ms to fetch 20 recipes from postgres with ALL fields then GraphQL took 426ms resolving/validating the recipe fields... 🙃

Qnovo: The cost of lithium-ion batteries declined in the past decade from over $1,100 per kWh to $150 per kWh in 2019. Forecasters expect this figure to drop below $100 in 2023. At such levels, electric vehicles will reach cost parity with traditional vehicles using internal combustion engines (ICE) — without government buyer incentives.

rahvin: Spinning Rust is still way cheaper and will remain way cheaper for mass storage for likely a very long time. NAND prices collapsed because of an oversupply, like the DRAM crash in the early 2010's NAND prices are going to correct, every producer has slashed production and most have ended entire production lines. By the end of 2020 I expect prices to at least double if not triple on NAND. In the meantime with these new storage technologies mass storage will continue to be dominated by spinning rust and the amount of storage that's needed in the cloud companies is staggering, demand that couldn't be met by NAND because enough isn't produced to meet it. NAND will likely takeover the consumer market completely, but NAND has mostly already taken over that market so it doesn't really hurt the drive producers. Spinning Rust is frankly the only solution for the exabyte storage needs of the cloud companies, at least for the foreseeable future.

Boeing Employees: "I still haven't been forgiven by God for the covering up I did last year" ; "Would you put your family on a Max simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't," says one employee to another, who responds, "No."

@callmevlad: My group chat stack: • Wife+kids → iMessage • Besties → Marco Polo • Siblings → Telegram • Wife’s fam → Viber • Church friends → Messenger • EU friends → WhatsApp • Tech friends → Twitter • Work → Slack Wanted seamless communication, got annoying fragmentation.

pjc50: For some reason, people have a fantasy that RISC-V is going to give them a sub-dollar microcontroller that runs Linux, rather than being like ARM where "microcontroller" and "Linux capable" and "server grade" are three entirely different market segments.

flomo: Plus the old chestnut that 50%-80% of software projects are failures, and looking out for number one means resume-oriented development for the next job. You are probably better off with a failed project on a 'cool' framework than a successful project on an uncool one.

@mulligan: Startup Guidance 2010s: • Work 120 hours a week • Ignore profitability • Grow at all costs • Bay Area or bust • Hustle or die trying 2020s: • Work however much feels right • Focus on revenue • Build a sustainable company • Hire remote teams • Take care of yourself

@hillelogram: Everybody says "Write simple code". Everybody says "complexity is bad". But we don't have a "concept" of complexity. We can't "do" anything with it besides say it's bad. There's only two popular treatments of complexity as a concept, and neither goes deeper than a basic level.

Time Anderson: The big [cloud] picture did not change radically in 2019. All the big three cloud providers (or big four if you consider Alibaba’s growth in East Asia) continued to grow at a dramatic pace. In the quarter ending September 30 2019, AWS reported 34 per cent revenue growth and Microsoft Azure 59 per cent growth compared to the same quarter a year ago. Google did not offer an exact figure for the quarter but said that (PDF): “Other revenues for Google were $6.4bn, up 39 per cent year-over-year, once again fuelled by cloud.” AWS remains the largest IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) provider by some distance. How much though? Gartner said in July that AWS had a 47.8 per cent share, ahead of Azure at 15.5 per cent and Google at 4.0 per cent. Canalys in October put AWS at 32.6 per cent, Azure at 16.9 per cent and Google at 6.9 per cent. Most seem to agree that while AWS is still growing fast, its market share overall is slipping just a little.

@alexbdebrie: General rule: DynamoDB won't let you write a bad query. It *makes* you plan in advance. Great predictability over time, but more work up front. There are two areas where DDB might not scale -- those are covered in the post as well.

Henry: Most of these sets were empty for the entirety of their life, but each one was consuming enough memory to hold the default number of entries. Huge numbers of these empty sets were created and together they consumed over half a gigabyte of memory. Over a third of our available heap. My simple change set the initial capacity to 0, greatly reducing the overhead.

aevitas: Exactly. When you're launching something quick and under pressure, choosing the technology stack you know and are comfortable with is a good choice.

David Rosenthal: In other words, most transactions pay only around 10% of the cost of their routing. This greater than Uber level of subsidy could make business sense only in the context of investing in a future monopoly capable of massively raising prices. But prices are capped by transaction fees on the Bitcoin blockchain, making it impossible. Even with this level of subsidy, the network doesn't work well. Béres et al estimate that the network attempts about 7,000 transactions per day. They simulated lower and higher transaction rates and summarize the rates of failed transactions in Figure 22. Note that at 7,000 transactions per day one-third of them fail. This is not a practical payment system.

Kevin Mitchell: For A.I., it still may be best to try and keep such priors to a minimum, to make a general-purpose learning machine. On the other hand, making a true A.I. – something that qualifies as an agent – may require building something that has to do more than solve some specific computational problems in splendid isolation. If it has to be embodied and get around in the world, it may need as much help as it can get.

Geoff Huston: And if we want to reduce buffer size and maintain efficient and fair performance how can we achieve it? One view is that sender pacing can remove much of the pressure on buffers, and self-clocking flows can stabilise without emitting transient bursts that need to be absorbed by buffers. Another view, and one that does not necessarily contradict the first, is that the self-clocking algorithm can operate with higher precision if there was some form of feedback from the network on the state of the network path. This can be as simple as a single bit (ECN) or a complete trace of path element queue state (HPCC).

Alessandro Vespignani: There is no general theory of networks.

Brian Bailey: 2019 has been a tough year for semiconductor companies from a revenue standpoint, especially for memory companies. On the other hand, the EDA industry has seen another robust growth year. A significant portion of this disparity can be attributed to the number of emerging technology areas for semiconductors, none of which has reached volume production yet.

Danny Hillis: As we are becoming more entangled with our technologies, we are also becoming more entangled with each other. The power (physical, political, and social) has shifted from comprehensible hierarchies to less-intelligible networks. We can no longer understand how the world works by breaking it down into loosely-connected parts that reflect the hierarchy of physical space or deliberate design. Instead, we must watch the flows of information, ideas, energy and matter that connect us, and the networks of communication, trust, and distribution that enable these flows.

softwaredoug: Move fast/break things works great when the risks associated with the “breaking” are minuscule, experiments can be measured and isolated, and the upside for experimentation high (UI tweaks, recsys or search algo improvements, social media, etc). Move slow, keep things working works well when breaking things has a huge downside and safe experimentation on live customers near impossible. Such as medicine, legal compliance, building airplanes, utilities.

@dtemkin: Nearly every trip I’ve taken with @Uber since they moved their drivers to their in house navigation has been a suboptimal route with extra distance and time. Numerous examples where the route was 2x the distance it needed to be. Have others seen this?

Daniel Abadi: Indeed, one of the main obstacles to building decentralized database systems like what we are proposing is how to secure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, query results, and payment/incentive processing when the participants in the system are mutually distrustful and no universally-trusted third party exists. Until relatively recently, the security mechanisms necessary for building such a system did not exist, were too inefficient, or were unable to scale. Today, we believe recent advances in secure query processing, blockchain, byzantine agreement, and trusted execution environments put secure decentralized database systems within reach.

Werner Vogels: The reason AWS has the most purpose-built databases of any cloud provider is so that customers have more choices and freedom. In addition to graph, you might have other datasets that work better in a different database type, like relational, time series, or in-memory. That's fine too—that's modern application development. For example, Neptune is part of the toolkit that we use to continually expand Alexa's knowledge graph for tens of millions of customers. Alexa also uses other databases, like Amazon DynamoDB for key-value and document data and Amazon Aurora for relational data. Different types of data come with different types of challenges, and picking the right database for each unique use case allows for greater speed and flexibility.

@lakhera2015: Dear recruiters, if you are looking for- Java,Python, PHP - React,Angular - PostgreSQL, Redis, MongoDB - AWS, S3, EC2, ECS, EKS - *nix system administration - Git and CI with TDD - Docker, Kubernetes That's not a Full Stack Developer. That’s an entire IT deportment

cddotdotslash: Not a single post on Hacker News can use the term "serverless" without the exact same replies being posted every time. It's as if a certain portion of the HN crowd simply cannot fathom that a new term exists and is in use, and instead resort to the same, tired responses.

@benedictevans: We wonder about the next S curve. Sometimes, it looks like an accessory to the previous one. In 2000 or 2005 almost anyone would have said mobile was a PC accessory. Now PCs are smartphone accessories.

@brianleroux: The serverless email server link I shared yesterday got negative reactions to using s3 for data. S3 is *amazing* for data. Read/write throughput with Lambda is excellent. 3,500 PUT/POST/DELETE and 5,500 GET requests per second. Max obj size 5TB. It's what it was designed for!

Sumit Khanna: Microservices can be done right, or rather, after systems evolve at an organization, some teams can have really good, well thought out services, with large numbers of unit and integration tests. Yet, they are still the ultimate product of an often weird evolutionary process, that tends to be muddled with technical debt, company policies, legal requirements and politics. People who try to start with a microservice model are asking for a world of pain and hurt. Good microservices come from using the foundation of well written monoliths as a template for splitting out and creating smaller components. You don’t build a city out of molecules. You have several layers of abstraction in place so you can build with bricks, structures and buildings.

Sabine Hossenfelder: Most of you will know that if you sum up this series all the way to infinity it will converge to a finite value, in this case that’s 10 days. This means that even if you have an arbitrarily fine grid and you know the initial condition precisely, you will only be able to make predictions for a finite amount of time. And this is the real butterfly effect. That a chaotic system may be deterministic and yet still be non-predictable beyond a finite amount of time .

Sr_Noodles: [On Shopify] some 29% of the Best-Sold Products on the list are under 25$, but 50% of the top stores have their Best-Sold product at a price point above 50$.

Sabine Hossenfelder: There are infinitely many sets of axioms that are mathematically consistent but do not describe our universe. The only rationale scientists have to choose one over the other is that the axioms give rise to correct predictions. But there is no way to ever prove that a particular set of axioms is inevitably the correct one. Science has its limits. This is one of them.

Gwen Shapira: There is only one thing that's missing in my picture, which is that we lost the state on the way. I mentioned earlier that having state in my microservice is incredibly powerful and we'll miss it when it's gone. It's gone and I miss it. Why do I miss state so much? I miss having states because sometimes my rules are dynamic. I cannot hard code them, I have to look them up somewhere. Sometimes, my events contain some of the data that I need, an ID, but not the rest of the data that they need, so I have to look it up somewhere. Sometimes, I have to join multiple events. Netflix had a good talk about it earlier in the day. Sometimes, I just want to aggregate number of events per second, number of orders per second, dollars per hour. All these things are important, so I need state.

cooperadymas: So we're now at a Hacker News thread, linking to a Reddit thread, linking to a Quora question, which pulls from a Google+ post, which originated as a website inside Google. Can't wait until 2030 when we reminisce about the 10 year anniversary of this thread.

Glen Berseth: The key insight utilized by our method is that, in contrast to simple simulated domains, realistic environments exhibit dynamic phenomena that gradually increase entropy over time. An agent that resists this growth in entropy must take active and coordinated actions, thus learning increasingly complex behaviors. This is different from commonly proposed intrinsic exploration methods based on novelty, which instead seek to visit novel states and increase entropy. SMiRL holds promise for a new kind of unsupervised RL method that produces behaviors that are closely tied to the prevailing disruptive forces, adversaries, and other sources of entropy in the environment.

DTLACoder: The performance with elasticsearch as the backing store was atrocious for us. We rewrote the thing in Java GraphQL deployed on EKS and literally saw a 50%+ improvement in response time

derefr: This closely matches what happened to processor naming. It used to be that any two (CISC) CPUs with the same frequency were about on par with one-another, so we just called processors by their frequency. As soon as processors started adding things like SSE, though, that went out the window, since now “one cycle” could do arbitrary amounts of work, and also consume arbitrary amounts of electricity. So now we instead group processors by their manufacturer and model, and compare processors by “generation”, which ends up being a loose count of each time each vendor has done a large redesign that enabled efficiency increases beyond “just” a process-node shrink.

Alexey Ivanov (Dropbox): Overall, BBRv2 is a great improvement over the BBRv1 and indeed seems way closer to being a drop-in replacement for Reno/CUBIC in cases where one needs slightly higher bandwidth. Adding experimental ECN support to that and we can even see a drop-in replacement for Data Center TCP (DCTCP).

Kevin Berger: Art is representations with concepts. That’s what it is to me. AI art does that. AI art has concepts because it’s generated by scientific means. It goes beyond the science, but it has a scientific basis to it, and so it has concepts. I have my own definition of aesthetics, too. It makes art historians’ hair stand on end. Aesthetics equals the image in a work of art—and the image need not be a visual image—but an image from our five senses, plus the apparatus that generates it. For example, at CERN, I asked a physicist for his definition of aesthetics, and he said, “My notion of aesthetics is nicely laid out wires.” I saw them. There are these units of parallel wires, nothing crossed over, and the wires are color coded. It was beautiful.

Daniel Wolf Savin: From the formation of a dense cloud to the ignition of fusion at the heart of a star is a process whose complexity far exceeds what came before it. In fact, even the most sophisticated computer simulations available have yet to reach the point where the object becomes stellar in size, and fusion begins. Simulating most of the 200-million-year process is relatively easy, requiring only about 12 hours using high speed, parallel processing computer power. The problem lies in the final 10,000 years. As the density of the gas goes up, the structure of the cloud changes more and more rapidly. So, whereas for early times one needs only to calculate how the cloud changes every 100,000 years or so, for the final 10,000 years one must calculate the change every few days. This dramatic increase in the required number of calculation translates into more than a year of non-stop computer time on today’s fastest machines. Running simulations for the full range of possible starting conditions in these primordial clouds exceeds what can be achieved in a human lifetime.

