Stuff The Internet Says On Scalability For June 26th, 2020

James Hamilton: ARM processors literally are everywhere. This vast vast vast volume of ARM processors is particularly important in our industry because nothing drives low cost economics better than volume. Nothing funds the R&D investment required to produce great server processors better than volume. Nothing builds dev tool ecosystems faster than volume. And it's volume that brings application developers.

Kevin Kelly: Being enthusiastic is worth 25 IQ points.

Twitter: Using a custom storage backend instead of traditional key value store reduced the overall cost by a factor of 10. This also reduced latency by a factor of five. More importantly, this enables us to add other features that require higher scale.

@QuinnyPig: Non-competes are bad news for everyone. The incredibly talented folks at AWS deserve better, massive amounts of goodwill among AWS’s candidate pool are being torched by moves like this, and I fail to see any way that this situation benefits customers.

@timallenwagner: A 'Think Big' for the AWS CDK team: Imagine the CDK not as a dev tool, but as an embeddable way to add build & control capabilities to every AWS-hosted application - a new, fundamental element of every well-architected SaaS and PaaS offering in the cloud.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan~ there are lots of autonomous systems in [the Department of Defense] today, but there are very few, and I would say really no significant, AI-enabled autonomous systems..

@dbsmasher: What the hell is the point of ‘microservice’ if all instances connect to one database?? What are you smoking, HSBC??...This is a blast radius and risk assessment concern less a data store engine concern.

Marc Andreessen: I should start by saying that none of what follows would be possible without the help of my amazing and indefatigable assistant Arsho Avetian. She's been my secret weapon for more than 20 years.

Joab Jackson: Still, the industry seems to be moving towards Rust. Amazon Web Services uses it, in part for deploying the Lambda serverless runtime, as well as for some parts of EC2. Facebook has started using Rust, as has Apple, Google, Dropbox and Cloudflare.

Sam Sydeffekt: Turns out that the level of computational optimization and sheer power of this incredible technology is meant to make fun of web developers, who struggle to maintain 15fps while scrolling a single-page application on a $2000 MacBook Pro, while enjoying 800ms delays typing the corresponding code into their Electron-based text editors.

@ID_AA_Carmack: Average reading speed is < 250 words/minute. If only the actually read data was transmitted, one billion people reading for an hour would only be 75 TB of traffic and under $10k in costs.

@ID_AA_Carmack: I can send an IP packet to Europe faster than I can send a pixel to the screen. How f’d up is that?

Shubheksha: By combining exponential backoff and jittering, we introduce enough randomness such that all requests are not retried at the same time. They can be more evenly distributed across time to avoid overwhelming the already exhausted node. This gives it the chance to complete a few in-flight requests without being bombarded by new requests simultaneously.

@colmmacc: I don't know who needs to know this, but a cryptographic seed can safely generate about 700M times its size in secure random output. Meanwhile a Sequoia seed can generate a Redwood tree that is about 2.5B times its volume.

@conniechan: A fun use case is “Cloud clubbing” on TikTok⚡️. “The Shanghai nightclub TAXX earned $104,000 in tips paid through the app during a single Livestream that gained 71,000 views.”

@wolfniya: We've installed six unlicensed copies of Oracle DB across your organisation's network. 10 bitcoin and we tell you where, else we'll tell Oracle's licensing department.

djb_hackernews: I'm going to blow your mind...The "mastering" process of audio mixing historically starts with the input of "slave" tapes...

Elizabeth MacBride: “Investors are a simple-state machine,” Michael Siebel, the accelerator’s CEO, told me. “They have simple motivations, and it’s very clear the kind of companies they want to see.”

Li Jin: Beepi, which was a used car marketplace, had a massive chicken and egg problem in attracting sellers and buyers initially. To solve this, the founders went out and purchased used cars to seed the supply side. After a few months, they moved to the marketplace model.

@dhh: Because it's an awesome way to wrangle the cloud. Never been so happy to be in the cloud as the past 2 weeks. We're blowing through our projections for the first year. K8S has made it trivial to scale a lot of it.

@chrismunns: Haters gonna hate. I see a full app architecture where i don’t manage a single server or OS or container, have metrics/monitoring/loggging built in, and with deny by default/fine grained security throughout. Oh and it costs me pennies when not in use and scales automatically

@adamdangelo: We are going fully remote first at Quora. Most of our employees have opted not to return to the office post-covid, I will not work out of the office, our leadership teams will not be located in the office, and all policies will orient around remote work. (1/2)

@rts_rob: "We had to choose between two security approaches. One, containerization, is fast and resource efficient but doesn’t provide strong isolation between customers... Security is always our top priority at AWS, so we built Lambda using traditional VMs."

dougmwne: The strategy they used speaks exactly to your point. The diseases were not "cured" in the sense that these people were brought back to a generic baseline. That very well may have required a complex series of edits that are well beyond what is currently possible. Instead, they focused on a clever workaround that was simpler to implement, reactivating fetal hemoglobin. That's how they were able to cure two different diseases with the same gene edit.

@cote: ‘seven out of ten said their ai projects had generated little impact so far. Two-fifths of those with “significant investments” in ai had yet to report any benefits at all.’

Stephen Wolfram: What we learned is that there is a layer of computational irreducibility. We already knew that within any computationally irreducible system, there are always pockets of computational irreducibility. What we realized is basically most of physics, as we know it, lives in a layer of computational reducibility that sits on top of the computational irreducibility that corresponds to the underlying stuff of the universe.

Novel Marketing: The March payout to Kindle Select authors (authors who are exclusive with Kindle Unlimited), was $29 million paid in royalties—the highest Kindle Select Global Fund payout ever. It was the highest monthly increase ever recorded because it was a 6.6% increase over the prior month.May 11, 2020

@ben11kehoe: What saddens me about this going around is the number of people I look up to who are have no curiosity to understand this. Serverless isn’t inherently creating complexity, but it does move it from your code into your infra. Let’s have the conversation about *that* trade off.

@hichaelmart: Pretty amazing how far behind @nodejs has become at the Techempower Benchmarks. And it's not JavaScript – eg, for postgres updates, @es4x_ftw (JS on the JVM) is 5x faster. Saddens me that Node.js http perf has barely moved in 7 years

@theburningmonk: I have spent quite a bit of time with AppSync on a few projects, and it's really grown on me, big time. So much of what's difficult with API GW comes out-of-the-box. Here are 5 things that really stood out (a long form blog post to follow soonish).

George: If anything it's made me a bit more open to the assumption that you can probably explain away the wage gap with skill + tax irregularities + immigration alone. That is to say, you don't necessarily need any irrationality or unfairness in the market to explain the wage gap, but I haven't proven this, it's just an assumption I might test in the future.

joshuaellinger: Interestingly, my main client (a very large company) just went the other direction and moved all its compute to a system that is Spark underneath running on Azure. They are trying to decommission some expensive TerraData instances. So far, it is a mixed bag -- it is a big step forward (for them) on anything that is 'batch-oriented' but 'interactive' performance is dismal. Price appears to be a big motivation. I always forget that most large enterprises run on exotic stuff with crazy service contracts that makes the cloud look cheap.

Cindy Sridharan: It’s important to note here that the goal of testing in production isn’t to completely circumvent code under test from causing any impact to the production environment. Rather, the goal of testing in production is to be able to detect problems that cannot be surfaced in pre-production testing early enough that a fully blown outage can be prevented from happening.

Rachel Brazil: Today, molecular biologists are beginning to understand that certain stretches of DNA can flip from the right- to the left-handed conformation as part of a dynamic code that controls how some RNA transcripts are edited. The hunt is now on to discover drugs that could target Z-DNA and the proteins that bind to it, in order to manipulate the expression of local genes.

HANRAHAN: Remember when Ed said we needed to do 80 million micro-polygons? We [Pixar] had a budget of 400 floating point operations per pixel when we were building Render-Man. We were always trying to get more compute cycles. When GPUs came along, and they literally had thousands of core machines instead of one core machine, I immediately realized that this was going to be the key to the future.

aquamesnil: Stateless serverless platforms like Lambda force a data shipping architecture which hinders any workflows that require state bigger than a webpage like in the included tweet or coordination between function. The functions are short-lived and not reusable, have a limited network bandwidth to S3, and lack P2P communication which does not fit the efficient distributed programming models we know of today. Emerging stateful serverless runtimes[1] have been shown to support even big data applications whilst keeping the scalability and multi-tenancy benefits of FaaS. Combined with scalable fast stores[2][3], I believe we have here the stateful serverless platforms of tomorrow.

qeternity: We pay around $2k for one of our analytic clusters. Hundreds of cores, over 1tb of ram, many tb of nvme. Some days when the data science team are letting a model train (on a different gpu cluster) or doing something else, the cluster sits there with a load of zero. But it’s still an order of magnitude cheaper than anything else we’ve spec’d out.

Leigh Bardugo: That was what magic did. It revealed the heart of who you’d been before life took away your belief in the possible.

ibs: Timmermann demonstrated that a realistic extinction in the computer model is only possible, if Homo sapiens had significant advantages over Neanderthals in terms of exploiting existing food resources. Even though the model does not specify the details, possible reasons for the superiority of Homo sapiens could have been associated with better hunting techniques, stronger resistance to pathogens or higher level of fecundity.

fxtentacle: One time, I wanted to process a lot of images stored on Amazon S3. So I used 3 Xeon quad-core nodes from my render farm together with a highly optimized C++ software. We peaked at 800mbit/s downstream before the entire S3 bucket went offline. Similarly, when I was doing molecular dynamics simulations, the initial state was 20 GB large, and so were the results. The issue with these computing workloads is usually IO, not the raw compute power. That's why Hadoop, for example, moves the calculations onto the storage nodes, if possible.

Daniel Stolte: "These starless cores we looked at are several hundred thousand years away from the initial formation of a protostar or any planets," said Yancy Shirley, associate professor of astronomy, who co-authored the paper with lead author Samantha Scibelli, a third-year doctoral student in Shirley's research group. "This tells us that the basic organic chemistry needed for life is present in the raw gas prior to the formation of stars and planets."

bob1029: Latency is one of the most important aspects of IO and is the ultimate resource underlying all of this. The lower your latency, the faster you can get the work done. When you shard your work in a latency domain measured in milliseconds-to-seconds, you have to operate with far different semantics than when you are working in a domain where a direct method call can be expected to return within nanoseconds-to-microseconds. We are talking 6 orders of magnitude or more difference in latency between local execution and an AWS Lambda. It is literally more than a million times faster to run a method that lives in warm L1 than it is to politely ask Amazon's computer to run the same method over the internet.

CoolGuySteve: Systems programming in any language would benefit immensely from better hardware accelerated bounds checking. While Intel/AMD have put incredible effort into hyperthreading, virtualization, predictive loading, etc, page faults have more or less stayed the same since the NX bit was introduced. The world would be a lot safer if we had hardware features like cacheline faults, poison words, bounded MOV instructions, hardware ASLR, and auto-encrypted cachelines. Per-process hardware encrypted memory would also mitigate spectre and friends as reading another process's memory would become meaningless.

Ryk Brown: Miss Bindi laughed. “Of course not. Anything involving human beings has the potential to become corrupted. That’s where our AIs come in.” “What a minute,” Nathan interrupted. “How’d we get on AIs?” “An AI has no ego, no hidden agenda. An AI simply analyzes an equation and deduces an answer.” “So you follow the decisions of your AIs?” “Not always,” Miss Bindi admitted. “But more often than not. At the very least, we always consult their analysis prior to deciding. That’s how we keep our own egos, and our own human frailties, from leading us into bad decisions.” “And this works?” “Not always,” Miss Bindi replied. “I mean, we are still human, and despite our best efforts, our own emotions still have great influence over us.”

jupp0r: This [Lambda + EFS] is a horrible idea. This gives lambda functions shared mutable state to interfere with each other, with very brittle semantics compared to most databases (even terrible ones).

Stefan Tilkov: Successful systems often end up with the worst architecture.

@ben11kehoe: Actual harm caused by vendor lock-in with major public cloud providers, or such harm successfully avoided with a multi-cloud strategy, is like cow tipping. You can prove it doesn't happen because there's no videos of it on YouTube.

Heidi Howard: Faster Paxos is similar to Paxos, except that a leader can choose to allow any node to can send values directly to a chosen majority quorum of nodes.

bhickey: An old friend of mine is one of the authors on this. Their instruments generate a lot of data. I don't know if this is the case for their array in Australia, but when he was working in South Africa they had to carry hard drives out of the country because there wasn't enough fiber capacity out of the continent.

@alexstamos: 2) None of the major players offer E2E by default (Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, BlueJeans). WebEx has an E2E option for enterprise users only, and it requires you to run the PKI and won't work with outsiders. Any E2E shipping in Zoom will be groundbreaking.

danharaj: Only hydrogen has an analytic solution. Even helium requires approximations because the electrons interact. Approximation requires an understanding of the structure of the wavefunction which gets increasingly complex as we add more particles to the system that interact and entangle with one another like electrons in an atom do. Even further, that's for single atoms that aren't interacting strongly with their environment. Here we're talking about an ensemble of nitrogen atoms interacting with each other in a somewhat extreme environment.

cryptonector: The consensus regarding automobiles and touch interfaces is starting to form that they are just a bad idea. Physical switches, knobs, toggles, buttons -- these things can be activated using one's hands without needing to coordinate with sight, meaning, our eyes can stay on the road.

adwww: They also struggle with the culture of software. From what I've heard from employees, software is looked down on by management and is not really something they 'get'. Things like app connectivity are after thoughts and not core to their products. A good chunk of what makes a Tesla unique is the radically different software and digital user experience. Dyson (the company) are not ready to embrace the fast moving culture that enables that.

Hannu Rajaniemi: Tools always break. She should have remembered that.

Time Wagner: And some of this was a learning curve for us at AWS too, right? In terms of understanding. Because if you thought of a Lambda as something that you hooked up to an S3 bucket, then maybe it didn't need a whole kind of development paradigm or CICD pipeline mechanism or application construction framework around it. And it quickly grew to be obviously so much more than that. And I think had we known how far and how fast it was going to go back in the day, we would have given more credence to the idea that we need our own ... we need a framework here and we need client side support for this. We also had a little bit of that AWS-itis where you're like look, if the service is great, people will do whatever they need to do. And we didn't realize, we didn't think hard enough about the fact that, hey, if that's hard or even if there just isn't a simple way of doing it, it's going to actually make the service difficult to consume because it's not the least common denominator plugin piece of infrastructure here. It's something that is very, very different in that regard.

CBC Radio. Here's the magic — the next time you face a task that your whole body is screaming, "I don't want to, I don't feel like it," ask yourself: what's the next action? What's the next action I'd need to take to make some progress? Don't break the whole task down. That will be sure to overwhelm you. I think if most of us broke our whole task down, we'd realize that life's too short, you can never get it all done. Instead just say, "What's the next action?" and keep that action as small and as concrete as possible.

Ian M. Banks: Strength in depth; redundancy; over-design. You know the Culture’s philosophy.

Grady Booch: Architecture is whatever hurts when you get it wrong

ignoramous: I know at least one team at Amazon that does runs map-reduce style jobs with Lambda, but now that Athena supports user-defined functions, I'd personally be inclined to use it instead over EFS or S3 + Lambda.

Katie Mack: Vacuum decay is the idea that the universe that we are living in is not fully stable. We know that when the universe started, it was in this very hot, dense state. And we know that the laws of physics change with the ambient temperature, the ambient energy. We see that in particle colliders. We see that if you have a collision of high enough energies, then the laws of physics are a little bit different. And so, in the very early universe — the first tiny few microseconds or whatever it was — it went through a series of transitions. And after one of those transitions, we ended up in a universe that has — that has electromagnetism and the weak nuclear force and the strong nuclear force and gravity. It created the laws of physics that we see today.

Matthew Lyon: Roberts called his program RD, for “read.” Everyone on the ARPANET loved it, and almost everyone came up with variations to RD—a tweak here and a pinch there. A cascade of new mail-handling programs based on the Tenex operating system flowed into the network: NRD, WRD, BANANARD (“banana” was programmer’s slang for “cool” or “hip”), HG, MAILSYS, XMAIL . . . and they kept coming. Pretty soon, the network’s main operators were beginning to sweat. They were like jugglers who had thrown too much up in the air. They needed more uniformity in these programs. Wasn’t anyone paying attention to the standards?

StanfordSNR/gg: a framework and a set of command-line tools that helps people execute everyday applications—e.g., software compilation, unit tests, video encoding, or object recognition—using thousands of parallel threads on a cloud functions service.



lsds/faasm: a high-performance stateful serverless runtime. Faasm provides multi-tenant isolation, yet allows functions to share regions of memory. These shared memory regions give low-latency concurrent access to data, and are synchronised globally to support large-scale parallelism.



hydro-project/anna: a low-latency, autoscaling key-value store developed in the RISE Lab at UC Berkeley. The core design goal for Anna is to avoid expensive locking and lock-free atomic instructions, which have recently been shown to be extremely inefficient.



stanford-mast/pocket: a storage system designed for ephemeral data sharing. Pocket provides fast, distributed and elastic storage for data with low durability requirements. Pocket offers a serverless abstraction to storage, meaning users do not manually configure or manage storage servers. A key use-case for Pocket is ephemeral data sharing in serverless analytics, when serverless tasks need to exchange intermediate data between execution stages.



hse-project/hse: embeddable key-value store designed for SSDs based on NAND flash or persistent memory. HSE optimizes performance and endurance by orchestrating data placement across DRAM and multiple classes of SSDs or other solid-state storage.

CIRCLLHIST (GitHub): The circllhist histogram is a fast and memory efficient data structure for summarizing large numbers of latency measurements. It is particularly suited for applications in IT infrastructure monitoring, and provides nano-second data insertion, full mergeability, accurate approximation of quantiles with a-priori bounds on the relative error.



Technical Report: HybridTime - Accessible Global Consistency with High Clock Uncertainty: In this paper we introduce HybridTime, a hybrid between physical and logical clocks, that can be used to implement a globally consistency database. Unlike Spanner, HybridTime does not need to wait out time error bounds for most transactions, and thus may be used with common time-synchronization systems. We have implemented both HybridTime and commit-wait in the same system and evaluate experimentally how HybridTime compares to Spanner’s commit-wait in a series of practical scenarios, showing it can perform up to 1 order of magnitude better in latency



Dynamic and scalable DNA-based information storage (article, GitHub): As DNA-based information storage systems approach practical implementation44,45, scalable molecular advances are needed to dynamically access information from them. DORIS represents a proof of principle framework for how inclusion of a few simple innovations can fundamentally shift the physical and encoding architectures of a system. In this case, ss-dsDNA strands drive multiple powerful capabilities for DNA storage: (1) it provides a physical handle for files and allows files to be accessed isothermally; (2) it increases the theoretical information density and capacity of DNA storage by inhibiting non-specific binding within data payloads and reducing the stringency and overhead of encoding; (3) it eliminates intractable computational challenges associated with designing orthogonal sets of address sequences; (4) it enables repeatable file access via in vitro transcription; (5) it provides control of relative strand abundances; and (6) it makes possible in-storage file operations.



From Laptop to Lambda: Outsourcing Everyday Jobs to Thousands of Transient Functional Containers: We present gg, a framework and a set of command-line tools that helps people execute everyday applications—e.g., software compilation, unit tests, video encoding, or object recognition—using thousands of parallel threads on a cloud functions service to achieve near-interactive completion times. We ported several latency-sensitive applications to run on gg and evaluated its performance. In the best case, a distributed compiler built on gg outperformed a conventional tool (icecc) by 2–5×, without requiring a warm cluster running continuously. In the worst case, gg was within 20% of the hand-tuned performance of an existing tool for video encoding (ExCamera).



Faasm: Lightweight Isolation for Efficient Stateful Serverless Computing: We introduce Faaslets, a new isolation abstraction for high-performance serverless computing. Faaslets isolate the memory of executed functions using software-fault isolation (SFI), as provided by WebAssembly, while allowing memory regions to be shared between functions in the same address space. Faaslets can thus avoid expensive data movement when functions are co-located on the same machine. Our runtime for Faaslets, Faasm, isolates other resources, e.g. CPU and network, using standard Linux cgroups, and provides a low-level POSIX host interface for networking, file system access and dynamic loading. To reduce initialisation times, Faasm restores Faaslets from already-initialised snapshots. We compare Faasm to a standard container-based platform and show that, when training a machine learning model, it achieves a 2x speed-up with 10x less memory; for serving machine learning inference, Faasm doubles the throughput and reduces tail latency by 90%.



Dive into Deep Learning: An interactive deep learning book with code, math, and discussions. Provides both NumPy/MXNet and PyTorch implementations.

