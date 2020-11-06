Stuff The Internet Says On Scalability For November 6th, 2020

Hey, no power outages this week, so it's finally HighScalability time!

Stunning: Tycho Crater Region with Colours by Alain Paillou

Do you like this sort of Stuff? Without your support on Patreon this Stuff won't happen.

Know someone who could benefit from becoming one with the cloud? I wrote Explain the Cloud Like I'm 10 just for them. On Amazon it has 189 mostly 5 star reviews. Here's a 100% lactose-free review:

Number Stuff:

16.4 trillion: calls made to DynamoDB during 66 hours of Amazon's Prime day from Alexa, Amazon.com, and all Amazon fulfillment centers. Peaked at 80.1 million requests per second. EBS handled 6.2 trillion requests per day and transferred 563 petabytes per day. CloudFront handled over 280 million HTTP requests per minute, a total of 450 billion requests across all of the Amazon.com sites.

20x: Microsoft's Apache Spark speed improvement by rewriting it from the ground up in C++ to take advantage of modern hardware and capitalize on data-level and CPU instruction-level parallelism.

12: minimum length of a good password.

45%: of professionals want to work remotely all of the time.

300 million: habitable planets in the milky way.

195+ million. Netflix subscribers.

$10.60: per person allocation for three meals a day for everyone on aboard a US submarine.

18: crashes for Waymo's autonomous vehicle operations in Phoenix, Arizona. 29 near-miss collisions.

29%: AWS revenue increase. Estimates from analysts suggest that Microsoft’s cloud is about 54% the size of AWS. Around 57% of Amazon’s operating income came from AWS in the third quarter, and Amazon derived 12% of its revenue from AWS. Amazon now has 1,125,300 employees, up 50% in one year.

300%: improvement in a WordPress site using Cloudflare's Automatic Platform Optimization.

11%: of firms that have deployed artificial intelligence are reaping a “sizable” return on their investments.

247 zeptoseconds: how long it takes for a photon to cross a hydrogen molecule

$1,000: per day cost for processing 250 billion events-per-day, which translates to 55 terabytes (TB) of data. The system automatically scales up and down, thanks to the capabilities of serverless architectures, processing from 1TB to 6TB of data per hour.

1.1 million: gigabytes per second of data stored by enterprises by 2024. Data gravity warps compute.

~ $1 billion: Silk Road bitcoin seized by authorities from Individual X.

18 million: requests per day to Uber's platform from over 10,000 cities.

11: critical bugs foun in Apple's corporate network. 55 vulnerabilities found. Nobody is safe.

6: molecules needed to build life. So says an algorithm.

$44.75 million: awarded in bug bounties last year by HackerOne, an 86% year-on-year increase. Nine people have earned over $1 million.

Quotable Stuff:

Ransbotham: We’re seeing that this blending of humans and machines is where companies are performing well. It’s also that these companies have different ways of combining humans and machines...The idea that either humans or machines are going to be superior, that's the same sort of fallacious thinking.

Vinton Cerf: The internet doesn’t invent or discover anything. It’s simply the medium through which people can do collaborative work and can discover new things.

@tef_ebooks: did you know: the first computers were built for government use? that's right, they were state machines

Gabriel Popkin: Practically everywhere you look, nature chooses complexity over simplicity, medleys over monocultures. The world is full of species, but it’s not clear why: In any given environment, why doesn’t one species (or at most a few) gain an advantage and out compete all the rest?

@NoSQLKnowHow: To me the even more amazing thing is while those 80.1 million RPS by done for Prime Day are going on, every other DynamoDB customer is doing their thing too and not having performance problems.

Kent Beck: The more perfectly a design is adapted to one set of changes, the more likely it is to be blind-sided by novel changes.

@BrandonRich: I used to build systems out of code. Now I'm building solutions out of systems -- and data, and relationships.

@muratdemirbas: I am happy to see that Blockchains permeated our lives, and dominate the banking, financial markets, healthcare, government, and electronics. Once again IBM was right calling this at 2017

Charlie Demerjian: What SemiAccurate heard was what the backup plan for ARM going to Nvidia was, or at least part of it. The news comes from one major phone SoC supplier, lets call it a top 5 vendor, and at this point the plans to make RISC-V SoCs are going forward regardless of the deal being approved or not.

Gandalf (via personal email): Perilous to us all are the devices of an art deeper than we possess ourselves.

Stefan Jockusch: Depending on what product I throw at this factory, it will completely reshuffle itself and work differently when I come in with a very different product. It will self-organize itself to do something different.

@Carnage4Life: The longer I’m in tech, the more I’m convinced microservices were a technical solution to an organizational problem.

@JeffDean: Round trips have been getting cheaper and cheaper due to the exponential improvement in the speed of light, while bandwidth is very hard to improve year over year...? Oh, no, wait.

Dan Hurley: Next, Figueroa hopes to teleport his quantum-based messages through the air, across Long Island Sound, to Yale University in Connecticut. Then he wants to go 50 miles east, using existing fiber-optic cables to connect with Long Island and Manhattan.

@wintersweet: possibly we should stop saying “the algorithm” and start saying “the way people programmed the app”

@theburningmonk: Launched a new app for client 3 weeks ago on AppSync, 5,000 users later, 100,000+ API calls per day, 99% cache hit rate, 0 problems, and 90% of AWS cost is on AppSync cache (T2.Small). Easily one of the most complex things I've ever built (in a few weeks). Gotta love #serverless! Can't stress how liberating it is to NOT have to worry about capacity planning, tuning auto-scaling configurations and all that crap. Built everything on my own, working part-time, in a few weeks and it just works! Everything scales itself, and only pay for what we use. Caching seems expensive right now, but is soaking up 99% of the load and it's gonna pay for itself 10 times over in a few weeks when we hit 10s of thousands users.

vlfig: “Microservices” was a good idea taken too far and applied too bluntly. The fix isn’t just to dial back the granularity knob but instead to 1) focus on the split-join criteria as opposed to size; and 2) differentiate between the project model and the deployment model when applying them.

Vinton Cerf: It’s one thing to get agreement on the technical design and to implement the protocols. It’s something else to get them in use where they’re needed. There’s a lot of resistance to doing something new because “new” means: “That might be risky!” and “Show me that it works!” You can’t show that unless you take the risk...That way, you can be more ambitious and take advantage of the assumption that we have an interplanetary backbone. If you start out on the presumption that you don’t, then you’ll design a mission with limited communications capability.

Jon Hamilton: But even though time cells are critical in creating sequences, Buzsáki says, they really aren't like clocks, which tick at a steady pace. Instead, the ticks and tocks of time cells are constantly speeding up or slowing down, depending on factors like mood.

Jon Holman: we moved from AWS ECS Fargate to AWS Lambda reducing the yearly cost from $1,730 to approximately $4.

alexdanco: This paper presents a really satisfying idea: the fundamental essence of individuality, and the units in which individuality ought to be measured, is information. You’re dealing with an individual if you’re dealing with “the same thing” between today and tomorrow, and where that sameness isn’t just passive inertia, but is actively propagated. Individuals maximally propagate information from their past to their future. This propagation is measurable, at least in theory. Therefore, individuality ought to also be measurable.

@Brecii: If I try to summarize the results single table design is at least 1/3 faster than multi tables design going up for more complex queries?

Geoff Huston: If we can cost efficiently load every recursive resolver with a current copy of the root zone, and these days that’s not even a remotely challenging target, then perhaps we can put aside the issues of how to scale the root server system to serve ever greater quantities of “NO!” to ever more demanding clients!

Ed Sperling: the whole chip industry is beginning to rethink how chips are put together. Moore’s Law will continue, but only for some digital logic by the time designs head into the 2/1nm realm. The rest of those designs will be pushed onto other chips, or chiplets.

DSHR: The idea of imposing liability on software providers is seductive but misplaced. It would likely be both ineffective and destructive. Ineffective in that it assumes a business model that does not apply to the vast majority of devices connected to the Internet. Destructive in that it would be a massive disincentive to open source contributors, exacerbating the problem

@Carnage4Life: 31% of Google engineers felt they were highly productive in Q2 versus 39% in Q1. Numbers still looking bad this quarter. Key challenge for companies is that it’s hard to tease apart remote work vs global pandemic vs home schooling impact on productivity.

@benedictevans: There are close to 6bn adults on Earth, over 5bn people have a mobile phone, 4-4.5bn have a smart phone, and a bit over 1bn of those are iPhones

Ben Evans: Hence, there are all sorts of issues with the ways that the US government has addressed Tiktok in 2020, but the most fundamental, I think, is that it has acted as though this is a one-off, rather than understanding that this is the new normal - there will be hundreds more of these. You can’t one-at-a-time this - you need a systematic, repeatable approach. You can’t ask to know the citizenship of the shareholders in every popular app - you need rules that apply to everyone.

@peterc: Our Google Firebase spend is, amazingly, £0.01 per month for a critical business system we run here. And every card I give them results in "Transaction declined". If we get cut off over 1p I will meltdown.

Dexter Johnson: In this latest research, the University of Washington team has been able to leverage this Wi-Fi backscatter technology to 3D geometry and create easy to print wireless devices using commodity 3D printers. To achieve this, the researchers have built non-electronic and printable analogues for each of these electronic components using plastic filaments and integrated them into a single computational design.

Twirrim: It's not really surprising. From what I've heard from former co-workers there [AWS], there's a big push on all services to evaluate and ideally migrate to ARM by default for their control plane services. That says quite a bit about the savings Amazon is seeing from them, given how notoriously conservative they are over tech (I know they produce bleeding edge stuff, but internal tech approaches are super conservative, with good reason)

@benbjohnson: My rule of thumb is that you’ll probably spend at least $1M to move to Kubernetes. That’s new ops hires, training, initial productivity loss, etc. If you don’t have a $1M problem that Kubernetes is solving then I don’t think you should even consider it.

@keachhagey: Craziest stat in DOJ's Google suit: Google's payments to Apple to be default search amount to 15-20% of Apple's global profits.

Animats: Over a decade ago I used to argue this with the C++ committee people. Back then, they were not concerned about memory safety; they were off trying to do too much with templates. The C++ people didn't get serious about safety until Rust came along and started looking like a threat. Now they're trying to kludge Rust features into C++ by papering over the unsafe stuff with templates, with some success. But the rot underneath always comes through the wallpaper. Too many things still need raw pointers as input.

Backblaze: The Q3 2020 annualized failure rate (AFR) of 0.89% is slightly higher than last quarter at 0.81%, but significantly lower than the 2.07% from a year ago. Even with the lower drive failure rates, our data center techs are not bored. In this quarter they added nearly 11,000 new drives totaling over 150PB of storage, all while operating under strict Covid-19 protocols.

@tomgara: "Bitcoin and Ethereum are now using up the same amount of electricity as the whole of Austria. Carrying out a payment with Visa requires about 0.002 kilowatt-hours; the same payment with bitcoin uses up 906 kWh, more than half a million times as much"

@jeremy_daly: Yup. Had to build a lightweight auth system for a consumer site with over 500,000 users. For SaaS, I think Cognito/Auth0 are no brainers, but once you get out of the free tier, it gets pricey very quickly...Fewer system calls are faster (~5% faster).

Evan Jones: Overwriting is faster than appending (~2-100% faster): Appending involves additional metadata updates, even after an fallocate system call, but the size of the effect varies. My recommendation is for best performance, call fallocate() to pre-allocate the space you need, then explicitly zero-fill it and fsync.

eric_h: > quibi doesn't have anything share-driven. and that right there is why quibi failed - the only quibi clip I've seen was taken by someone using another phone to record it and post it to twitter. By not allowing viral hits to be easily shared on any platform they shot themselves in the foot.

@tmclaughbos: What if, and hear me out, instead of building a brand new under documented abstraction over a well documented library you just extended the documentation with examples for that library?

@HammadH4~ 1. Don't get into a space that you don't know of. Solve a problem in a domain you are familiar with so you know what value you provide and who the target customers are. 2. Make sure you build for the right type of people. In other words, choose your customers carefully because this matters more than you think. 3. Don't build nice to have products. You need to deliver solid business value to build a long term sustainable business. 4. Do not start building without research. 5. Don't start a SaaS business *just* for making money. 6. Don't build a business that "seems" like a good business. 7. Don't think of the product first, think of the market. 8. Spend more time marketing, less time building. 9. Measure the right metrics. 10. When building the product get the basics right and keep the tech simple.

ajuc: There's 2 approaches to programming: - make it easy to extend (lets's call it SOLID in this context) - make it easy to rewrite (let's call it KISS). OO developers think that the first approach is The Only Way but both can be right, especially with high-level declarative languages and with tasks small enough (relative to the language expressive power). SOLID makes it easier to modify programs (in predetermined directions) without understanding the whole. KISS makes it easier to understand the whole program. SOLID accumulates inefficiencies over time because people program with tunnel vision. KISS takes longer to modify as it grows and eventually exceeds the capacity of human brain. SOLID is mostly OO, KISS is mostly declarative.

Ian Banks: The easiest way to explain Contact is to say that it operates on exactly the opposite principle of the Star Trek Federation’s “Prime Directive.” The latter prohibits any interference in the affairs of “pre-Warp” civilizations, which is to say, technologically underdeveloped worlds. The Culture, by contrast, is governed by the opposite principle; it tries to interfere as widely and fulsomely as possible. The primary function of its Contact branch is to subtly (or not-so subtly) shape the development of all civilizations, in order to ensure that the “good guys” win.

Charles Fan: Our expectation is that all applications will live in memory. Today, because of the limitations on the DRAM side and on the storage side, most applications need both to have mission critical reliability. But we believe because of new and future developments in hardware and software over the next ten years, we think most of the applications will be in-memory. I think that is a bold statement, but we think it is a true statement as well.

bluetidepro: the biggest downfall of IFTTT was how many services started locking them out of useful hooks. Early on, I felt like I could do anything in IFTTT with any platform that was on there. There were so many hooks available as triggers, but as time went on and services removed many useful hooks, it lost a lot of value. Spotify is one that comes to mind, originally there was so many triggers on Spotify that were useful, but now there is only like 2 boring triggers. It really killed the IFTTT platform when there was less options from so many of the services. They went from having less services, but a very deep amount of triggers/hooks to hundreds of services with very little depth. From a deep pond to a wide shallow ocean.

politelemon: The ICO is as toothless as our nation. They had initially announced a fine against British Airways of 183M, and reduced it to about 20M. Marriot's original was 99M, now reduced to 18.4M. Cathay Pacific was fined... 500K. In most cases, each fine has been announced as a large amount (presumably for publicity) after which it goes through appeals, tribunals, some private meetings and a substantially reduced fine.

@muratdemirbas: So much of what I've enjoyed about Rust is how much more productive it has made me. That time, which would otherwise be spent hitting my head against frustrating bugs, has instead been applied to new features, new algorithms, and progress generally.

koeng: I've been in synthetic biology / DIYbio for the last ~8 years, and recently worked 3 years in Drew Endy's lab and got a decent perspective on how things went down throughout the years. If there is something the computer hackers should know about synthetic biology, it's that it is in its infancy (ie, there are pretty few players who are leading all those projects listed). It is really early. Joining open source software projects to help synthetic biologists will non-trivially affect the future of the field (they don't know how to program) If I had to predict what is coming in the next 10 years, I'd say that improvements in biotech networks are going to enable cool stuff. The BioBricks Foundation's Bionet Project (worked on that a little) was a good foray into this idea. Basically, networks of materials and software are going to cause the price to participate to start dropping into early home-computer hobbyist realm...One thing I have to note though - the field is fundamentally different than software engineering. In software, it isn't unusual for someone to maintain a software package for a long time, and for other people to contribute. In biology, typically software projects are made by individuals (only supported through their graduate school) and are never contributed to by outsiders (most don't know how Git development and PRs work). There are lots of projects in the normal bio category, but probably aren't useful.

William Gallagher: Terry Guo, then chairman of Foxconn, reportedly told Apple that his firm's assembly lines would contain one million robots within two years. Seven years on, in 2019, Foxconn was using just 100,000 robots across all of its manufacturing. Neither Foxconn nor Apple would comment publicly about why the automation was so much lower than predicted, but according to The Information, sources say it's down to dissatisfaction by Apple.

@QuinnyPig: "Cloud is a mixed bag; we're happy with performance. Travel and hospitality are down, entertainment is up. A majority of companies are looking to cut down on expenses, and moving to the cloud is a great way to do that long term" lies AWS. "In the short term we're helping tune."

rufius: I actually worked in an org that took the Tick/Tock model and applied it to rewrites. As a big monolith got too unwieldy, we’d refactor major pieces out into another service. Over time, we’d keep adding a piece of functionality into the new service or rarely, create another service. The idea wasn’t to proliferate a million services to monitor but rather to use it as an opportunity to stand up a new Citadel service that encapsulated some related functionality. It’s worked well but it requires planning and discipline.

8fingerlouie: We looked very hard at microservices some 5-6 years ago, and estimated we'd need ~40000 of them to replace our monoliths, and given a scale like that, who'd keep track of what does what ? Instead we opted for "macroservices". It's still services, they're still a lot smaller units than our monoliths, but they focus on business level "units of work".

J. Pearl: But while all that was going on, Galileo also managed to quietly engineer the most profound revolution that science has ever known. This revolution, expounded in his 1638 book “Discorsi” [12], published in Leyden, far from Rome, consists of two maxims: One, description first, explanation second – that is, the “how” precedes the “why”; and Two, description is carried out in the language of mathematics; namely, equations. Ask not, said Galileo, whether an object falls because it is pulled from below or pushed from above. Ask how well you can predict the time it takes for the object to travel a certain distance, and how that time will vary from object to object and as the angle of the track changes.

titzer: Unfortunately security and efficiency are at odds here. We faced a similar dilemma in designing the caching for compiled Wasm modules in the V8 engine. In theory, it would be great to just have one cached copy of the compiled machine code of a wasm module from the wild web. But in addition to the information leak from cold/warm caches, there is the possibility that one site could exploit a bug in the engine to inject vulnerable code (or even potentially malicious miscompiled native code) into one or more other sites. Because of this, wasm module caching is tied to the HTTP cache in Chrome in the same way, so it suffers the double-key problem.

candiddevmike: In my opinion, microservices are all the rage because they're an easily digestible way for doing rewrites. Everyone hates their legacy monolith written in Java, .NET, Ruby, Python, or PHP, and wants to rewrite it in whatever flavor of the month it is. They get buy in by saying it'll be an incremental rewrite using microservices. Fast forward to six months or a year later, the monolith is still around, features are piling up, 20 microservices have been released, and no one has a flipping clue what does what, what to work on or who to blame. The person who originally sold the microservice concept has left the company for greener pastures ("I architected and deployed microservices at my last job!"), and everyone else is floating their resumes under the crushing weight of staying the course. Proceed with caution.

Useful Stuff:

Soft Stuff:

NGINX Service Mesh: a fully integrated lightweight service mesh that leverages a data plane powered by NGINX Plus to manage container traffic in Kubernetes environments.



TimescaleDB 2.0: A multi-node, petabyte-scale, completely free relational database for time-series. hardwaresofton: Clickhouse and Timescale are different types of databases -- Clickhouse is a columnar store and Timescale is a row-oriented store that is specialized for time series data with some benefits of columnar stores[0].



HiFive: platform for professional RISC-V developers. HiFive Unmatched enables developers to create the RISC-V-based software they need for RISC-V platforms.



cdk-patterns/serverless: The Lambda Circuit Breaker. This is an implementation of the simple webservice pattern only instead of our Lambda Function using DynamoDB to store and retrieve data for the user it is being used to tell our Lambda Function if the webservice it wants to call is reliable right now or if it should use a fallback function.



active-logic/activelogic-cs: Easy to use, comprehensive Behavior Tree (BT) library built from the ground up for C# programmers.



americanexpress/unify-jdocs: a JSON manipulation library. It completely eliminates the need to have model / POJO classes and instead works directly on the JSON document. Once you use this library, you may never want to return to using Java model classes or using JSON schema for JSON document validation.



facebookincubator/CG-SQL: CG/SQL is a code generation system for the popular SQLite library that allows developers to write stored procedures in a variant of Transact-SQL (T-SQL) and compile them into C code that uses SQLite’s C API to do the coded operations. CG/SQL enables engineers to create highly complex stored procedures with very large queries, without the manual code checking that existing methods require.

Pub Stuff: