From bare-metal to Kubernetes

Administering our server "fleet" now involved writing a set of Ansible scripts and maintaining them, which, despite Ansible being an amazing software, was no easy feat.

Even though it will make its best effort to get you there, Ansible doesn’t guarantee the state of your system.

For example, running your Ansible scripts on a server fleet made of heterogeneous OSes (say debian 8 and debian 9) will bring all your machines to a state close to what you defined, but you will most likely end up with discrepancies; the first one being that you’re running on Debian 8 and Debian 9, but also software versions and configurations being different on some servers and others.

I searched quite often for an Ansible replacement, but never found better.

I looked into Puppet but found its learning curve too steep, and, from reading other people’s recipes, was taken aback by what seemed to be too many different ways of doing the same thing. Some people might think of this as flexibility, I see it as complexity.

SaltStack caught my eyes but also found it very hard to learn; despite their extensive, in depth documentation, their nomenclature choices (mine, pillar, salt, etc) never stuck with me; and it seemed to suffer the same issue as Puppet regarding complexity.

Nix package manager and NixOS sounded amazing, to the exception that I didn’t feel comfortable learning a whole new OS (I’ve been using Debian for years) and was worried that despite their huge package selection, I would eventually need packages not already available, which would then become something new to maintain.

Those are the only 3 I looked at but I’m sure there’s many other tools out there I’ve probably never heard of.